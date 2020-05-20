Wreck of the Week: 1949 Pontiac

Nobody is getting in or out of the men’s restroom at this business after a 1949 Pontiac became wedged between the building and a guard rail back in March 1955.

Nobody is getting in or out of the men’s restroom at this business after a 1949 Pontiac became wedged between the building and a guard rail back in March 1955. It’s hard to tell what led to this strange scene, or why there is a little boy walking around to the right in his stocking feet! Luckily, it looks like the passengers of the car and the building itself both survived this wreckrelatively unscathed. The scene was captured by investigative photographer Rodman Bingham of Menlo Park, Calif.

