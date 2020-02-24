Wreck of the Week: 1954 Oldsmobile 88

A 1954 Oldsmobile 88 two-door sedan didn’t make it across the railroad tracks before getting taken out by a train. This violent mishap took place back on June 28, 1957, and was photographed

by the late Rodman Bingham. The ‘54s were the fastest Olds ever with up to 170 hp from the 324-cid block. They could do 0-to-60 mph in 12.4 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 18 seconds. Calendar-year production of 433,810 Oldsmobiles included 18,013 coupes in the 88 series and 27,882 Super 88 coupes.

