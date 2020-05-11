Wreck of the Week: Hillman Minx

Hillman Minxes weren’t a very common sight in 1963, so it’s not surprising this one drew a crowd after it was banged up in a wreck on Nov. 3, 1963 in Menlo Park, Calif.  The British-built Hillmans were sold in modest numbers in the United States from 1946-1966. The Minx line offered models with sedan, station wagon and convertible body styles, all with 91.2-cid four-cylinder engines that produced 46 hp. About 27,300 were sold in the United States in 1959. This heavily damaged convertible one was not destined to be a survivor.

