Wreck of the Week: 1950s Ford delivery truck

This Pisano Bakery truck advertised bread and rolls on its cargo box, but this load never made it to its destination. Instead, the truck wound up rolling and throwing bakery goods all over the road.

This Pisano Bakery truck advertised bread and rolls on its cargo box, but this load never made it to its destination. Instead, the truck wound up rolling and throwing bakery goods all over the road. The Pisano Bakery operated out of Redwood City, Calif., in the 1950s before moving to East Bay. This Ford delivery truck had a full load when it was involved in this nasty 1956 accident that left the truck on its roof.