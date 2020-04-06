Wreck of the Week: 1950s Ford delivery truck

This Pisano Bakery truck advertised bread and rolls on its cargo box, but this load never made it to its destination. Instead, the truck wound up rolling and throwing bakery goods all over the road.
Author:
Publish date:
Image placeholder title

This Pisano Bakery truck advertised bread and rolls on its cargo box, but this load never made it to its destination. Instead, the truck wound up rolling and throwing bakery goods all over the road. The Pisano Bakery operated out of Redwood City, Calif., in the 1950s before moving to East Bay. This Ford delivery truck had a full load when it was involved in this nasty 1956 accident that left the truck on its roof.

Wreck of the Week: A 1963 Ford Econoline van

Wreck of the Week: 1958 Pontiac Chieftain

Wreck of the Week: 1954 Oldsmobile 88

Where to Bid