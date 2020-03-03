Wreck of the Week: 1958 Pontiac Chieftain
A 1958 Pontiac Chieftain and 1961 Mercury Comet station wagon flipped for each other. It’s hard to tell what happened here. It’s a sunny day with no apparent weather or road hazards, but somehow these two machines wound up upside-down and leaking all over the road.
A 1958 Pontiac Chieftain and 1961 Mercury Comet station wagon flipped for each other. It’s hard to tell what happened here. It’s a sunny day with no apparent weather or road hazards, but somehow these two machines wound up upside-down and leaking all over the road.