Wreck of the Week: 1950s Vauxhall Victory Super

You don’t see one of these every day: a late 1950s Vauxhall Victory Super sedan. This one got banged up and suffered a couple puncture wounds in the doors and rear quarter panels in an accident near Menlo Park, Calif., in July of 1959. Vauxhall was an early car builder in London and produced cars for export to the U.S. from 1946-1962. The Victory Super series was sold in the U.S. from 1957-’59 and included a sedan and station wagon. With a whopping 92-cid four-cylinder under the hood and 54 hp, these cars raced from 0-to-60 mph in a mere 31 seconds.

