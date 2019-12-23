Somewhere under all that twisted metal, broken glass and general carnage is a once-proud 1961 Pontiac Bonneville convertible. The big Pontiac’s calling card split grille has been erased and the hood torn off, exposing the 389-cid V-8 engine. This was one of 18,264 ragtops built for ‘61 in the Bonneville series. (Herb Stewart collection)
One thought on “Wreck of the Week: 1961 Pontiac Bonneville convertible”
COMMENT
You must be logged in to post a comment.
I have an interesting photo of a 61 with a tree in the engine compartment. How do I post ?