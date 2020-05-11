Reader Photo: 1919 Studebaker Big Six

It looks to use a lot like a 1919 Studebaker Big Six. We’ll see if our readers agree!

“This picture was taken in front of my grandparents’ home in McHenry, N.D., in about 1920,” writes Tony Zimmerman, of Kirkland, Wash. “Grandpa was always a car lover. He had one of the first 400 license plates issued in North Dakota in 1911 on a 1910 Jackson touring. This car I think is a late-teens Studebaker.” Good guess Tony! It looks to us a lot like a 1919 Studebaker Big Six. We’ll see if our readers agree! (email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com if you have a guess!)

