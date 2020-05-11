Reader Photo: 1919 Studebaker Big Six

“This picture was taken in front of my grandparents’ home in McHenry, N.D., in about 1920,” writes Tony Zimmerman, of Kirkland, Wash. “Grandpa was always a car lover. He had one of the first 400 license plates issued in North Dakota in 1911 on a 1910 Jackson touring. This car I think is a late-teens Studebaker.” Good guess Tony! It looks to us a lot like a 1919 Studebaker Big Six. We’ll see if our readers agree! (email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com if you have a guess!)

