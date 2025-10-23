The Corvette contest is back – Win a 2026 Corvette ZR1 and support a great cause too

Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation

Carlisle, PA – The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) has just launched its best sweepstakes yet — a chance to win a 2026 Corvette ZR1 in Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic with the coveted ZTK Performance Package. Known as “The King of the Hill,” this next-generation supercar brings staggering power, iconic design, and race-bred performance. It’s the second 2026 ZR1 made available by the CMAF as part of its annual sweepstakes program and by October 2026, it could end up in your driveway!

This new Corvette Contest is open now through September 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST, with the live drawing set for Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 2 PM EST via the CMAF Facebook page. Every entry helps fund CMAF’s mission to raise awareness, support research, and improve treatment for amyloidosis — a rare disease that took the life of Corvette legend Chip Miller in 2004.

The ZR1 is a high-demand vehicle. So much so, that the most recent CMAF sweepstakes grossed nearly $1,000,000 in donations before being awarded to Jim Stevenson from Columbus, Ohio. That response spoke volumes as to why CMAF President Lance Miller decided to run back the clock and “do a ZR1 all over again.” Think about it…THIS is the return of a true American icon. This yellow gem is powered by a 5.5L LT7 twin-turbocharged DOHC V8, a marvel of engineering that will take its owner to the next level. The factory twin-turbochargers are a first in Corvette history.

With its ZTK Performance Package, Magnetic Ride dampers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and carbon-fiber aerodynamic features, the ZR1 delivers both track-ready aggression and on-road refinement. Its low-drag, high-downforce design and powerful stance make it unmistakable - just imagine what it would look like in your neighborhood, at a local car show, or on the track!

“Every ticket in our 2026 ZR1 Corvette sweepstakes carries my father’s legacy forward, turning his love for Corvettes into hope for those battling amyloidosis,” said CMAF President Lance Miller. Your support fuels research and awareness, helping us save lives and honor Chip Miller’s unbreakable spirit.”

The chance to enter is NOW! Visit CorvetteContest.com to make a donation and secure your chance to win. Right now, there’s a 50% entry bonus; so don’t delay. The more you give, the more entries you receive, and the greater your odds of taking home this incredible 2026 Corvette ZR1.

For more information, visit ChipMiller.org or follow CMAF on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes looks at the ZR1 sweepstakes.

