Extinct Duesenberg coupe brought back from beyond Just six coupes were originally built on the Duesenberg Model J chassis and until last December, just three were left in existence. Now the tally is back up to four. The number of coupes didn’t rise through the magic of a time machine...
While house cleaning during the Christmas break, we found a packet of photographs from 2008 showing a salvage yard located in Arkdale, Wisconsin. The limited information with the photos led us to believe the salvage yard was probably Roller’s Auto Salvage, and a cursory internet search gave us a phone number...
Instead of sharing your Old Cars with a friend, gift them a subscription of their own this holiday season. Then you can share your read issues with a different friend! Old Cars is the highest-frequency publication for die-hard vintage car and truck lovers. Issues include stories on hobby favorites and rarities...
Enjoy the cars of fellow Old Cars readers all 12 months of 2018 with the annual Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar. The wall calendar features some of the most eye-catching machines imaginable, owned by readers and presented in all their glory. This full-color calendar has become an institution for thousands of...
Fans of the “White Triangle” can enjoy their favorite cars 365 days a year with a calendar produced to benefit several Hudson-Essex-Terraplane-related organizations, including the club, the historical society and the museum at the Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum. This year’s glossy and full-color calendar features period images of Hudsons, Essexes and...
Brooklin has a winner with its 1:43 scale Tucker 48 models and is offering them in a rainbow of five colors, the latest is this green version (BRK.222B), a perfect color for the holidays. This is actually Brooklin’s second 1:43 Tucker 48 model. The original Brooklin Tuckers lacked the accurate proportions...
The first-generation Buick Riviera is considered Bill Mitchell’s masterpiece. Now it’s Automodello’s scale masterpiece. For its latest 1:24 scale resin model, the model maker has selected the final Riviera from the initial 1963-’65 run for its subject. Many Riviera aficionados consider the ’65 Riv to be the pinnacle original example with...
An August 1948 press release announced that the Chicago Police Department purchased two new Ford station wagons for use by its laboratory. This new 1948 Ford woodie from Brooklin’s 1:43rd-scale International Police Vehicles line accurately depicts one of those Chicago PD woodies pictured with the press release, right down to the...
Vintage Concepts “Signs,” LLC offers many hand-made, limited-edition reproduction signs built just like the originals using a fired-on porcelain process. The latest from among the company’s bright and durable signs is this circa-1930s Kelly tire sign featuring Miss “Lotta Miles” in blue, red, white and black. An original would be priced...
The Shrock Brothers of Coalport, Pa., are back building scale models, and their latest is a hand-built metal 1946 Tucker Torpedo in 1:72 scale. This heavy little 1946 Torpedo incorporates the styling features that were penned for the prototype Tucker Torpedo coupe that never made it to production. Instead, Tucker built...