Under the Hood

Under The Hood

Leno Rebuilds Duesenberg Model J LaGrande Coupe

By: | Comments 0

Extinct Duesenberg coupe brought back from beyond   Just six coupes were originally built on the Duesenberg Model J chassis and until last December, just three were left in existence. Now the tally is back up to four. The number of coupes didn’t rise through the magic of a time machine...

Scenes from a long-gone salvage yard

By: | Comments 0

While house cleaning during the Christmas break, we found a packet of photographs from 2008 showing a salvage yard located in Arkdale, Wisconsin. The limited information with the photos led us to believe the salvage yard was probably Roller’s Auto Salvage, and a cursory internet search gave us a phone number...

Holiday Gift Idea: An Old Cars Weekly Subscription

By: | Comments 0

Instead of sharing your Old Cars with a friend, gift them a subscription of their own this holiday season. Then you can share your read issues with a different friend! Old Cars is the highest-frequency publication for die-hard vintage car and truck lovers. Issues include stories on hobby favorites and rarities...

Holiday Gift Idea: 2018 Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar

By: | Comments 0

Enjoy the cars of fellow Old Cars readers all 12 months of 2018 with the annual Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar. The wall calendar features some of the most eye-catching machines imaginable, owned by readers and presented in all their glory. This full-color calendar has become an institution for thousands of...

Holiday Gift Idea: Hudson-Essex-Terraplane 2018 Calendar

By: | Comments 0

Fans of the “White Triangle” can enjoy their favorite cars 365 days a year with a calendar produced to benefit several Hudson-Essex-Terraplane-related organizations, including the club, the historical society and the museum at the Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum. This year’s glossy and full-color calendar features period images of Hudsons, Essexes and...

New Model: Brooklin 1948 Tucker in Green

By: | Comments 0

Brooklin has a winner with its 1:43 scale Tucker 48 models and is offering them in a rainbow of five colors, the latest is this green version (BRK.222B), a perfect color for the holidays. This is actually Brooklin’s second 1:43 Tucker 48 model. The original Brooklin Tuckers lacked the accurate proportions...

Holiday Gift Idea: 1:24-scale 1965 Buick Riviera GS by Automodello

By: | Comments 0

The first-generation Buick Riviera is considered Bill Mitchell’s masterpiece. Now it’s Automodello’s scale masterpiece. For its latest 1:24 scale resin model, the model maker has selected the final Riviera from the initial 1963-’65 run for its subject. Many Riviera aficionados consider the ’65 Riv to be the pinnacle original example with...

Holiday Gift Idea: New ‘Miss Lotta Miles’ Porcelain Sign

By: | Comments 0

Vintage Concepts “Signs,” LLC offers many hand-made, limited-edition reproduction signs built just like the originals using a fired-on porcelain process. The latest from among the company’s bright and durable signs is this circa-1930s Kelly tire sign featuring Miss “Lotta Miles” in blue, red, white and black. An original would be priced...