10 rides to watch at Dana Mecum’s upcoming 39th Original Spring Classic in Indy
Mecum is holding their 39th Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic in Indy on May 8-16,2026. Here are a few vehicles to keep an eye on.
This year's Mecum Spring Classic will feature an estimated 3,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, SUVs, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more crossing the auction block. Dana Mecum's 39th Spring Classic will take place May 8-16 at the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
Here are ten unique rides that are worthy of keeping an eye on.
The Midyear Corvette Bookends Pair Offering
Lot S106 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- Offered together as one lot are two "Bookend" Midyear Corvette Convertibles of tremendous historical significance
- The Riverside Red 1963 convertible (serial no. 30867S100003) is the earliest-known second-generation Corvette, per Corvette author and historian Noland Adams, and was the first Corvette Sting Ray offered to the general public
- NCRS confirms this car was shipped on August 29, 1962, with a dealer code
- It is equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission and features many unique early-production figures, including one-off manually machined sand-cast headlight mechanisms, unique outer door panels with top rear cutout, shortened stainless trim bead along the top of the door trim panel, luggage compartment carpet that was similar to 1962 models, and handmade windshield reveal moldings
- The Tuxedo Black 1967 Convertible (serial no. 194677S122938) is recognized as the very last Midyear Corvette convertible produced
- The car is a factory Triple Black example that retains its matching numbers 327/300 HP V-8 engine and M20 4-speed transmission
- It has achieved the coveted NCRS Top Flight award and is documented with its original Protect-O-Plate, Al Grenning/CCAS engine stamp and trim tag affirmations, copies of previous registrations, history back to the original owner, NCRS Shipping Data Report and the owner's manual
1959 Chevrolet Corvette Big Brake Fuelie
Lot S298 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- 1 of 142 Corvettes produced in 1959 with heavy duty brakes and suspension
- NCRS Second Flight Canadian Regionals 2011
- Fuel-injected 283/290 HP V-8 engine
- All engine casting numbers are correct
- T-10 4-speed manual transmission
- Tuxedo Black exterior
- Hardtop
- Soft top
- Formerly owned by an NCRS judge
1965 Shelby GT350R Fastback
Lot S184 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- One of only 34 production R Models
- Owned and raced by original owner Dick Jordan for 21 years
- Exacting restoration to original competition specs using only original and NOS service parts as needed
- Signature of Chuck Cantwell on underside of hood
- Original 289/325 HP V-8 engine
- Borg Warner T10 M 4-speed transmission
- Ordered with a 4.11 rear end
- Detailed history listed in the Shelby Registry
1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor: Gone Again 25th Anniversary Fastback
Lot S162 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- Serial no. 1 of 25 from the Eleanor: Gone Again Limited Series
- Each Eleanor: Gone Again is professionally hand-built from a factory 1967 Mustang Fastback
- Aluminator 5.0L V-8 engine
- Serial no. 1 has the optional 6th gen Stage II 3.0L Whipple supercharger
- Serial no. 1 also has the optional Tremec 6-speed manual transmission
- A list of all the go fast and cornering upgrades you could ask for!
1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Lot S108 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- COPO 9560 aluminum 427 CI V-8, car no. 2 of only 69 produced for 1969
- 1 of only 2 Camaro ZL1s delivered to Fred Gibb Chevrolet in LaHarpe, Illinois, on New Year's Eve in 1968
- The copy of the shipping invoice states "Ship 1230 Estes Red Hot Pilot 427 Engine 9560BA"
- The car was subsequently sent to Dick Harrell's Performance Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with the no. 1 car to be prepped for the Winternationals in Phoenix, Arizona
- At the Winternationals, the new Camaro ZL1 made an impressive debut, defeating, among others, the Sox and Martin Hemi Barracuda and launching the ZL1 into the public eye
- The no. 2 car is purportedly the first Camaro ZL1 sold to the public, as the no. 1 car was initially kept by Gibb and campaigned in AHRA Super Stock class
- Restored by Corvette Specialists of Beaumont, Texas
- Correct replacement Winters ZL1 aluminum 427 CI V-8 engine
- Engine freshened up by Conrad Racing Engines in Houston, Texas
- Dyno-tested at 550 HP by Eddie Conrad
- TH400 automatic transmission
- Was previously on display at Floyd Garrett's Muscle Car Museum in Sevierville, Tennessee
- Kept in a climate-controlled environment
1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE
Lot T129 // Thursday, May 14th// Indy 2026
- 1 of 59 Hemi Challenger R/T SEs produced
- 1 of 4 R/T SE Hemi cars built for the Canadian market
- Matching numbers Hemi engine
- TorqueFlite automatic transmission
- Original fender tag and broadcast sheet
1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Convertible
Lot S194 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- 2016 Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals OEM Points Judging Winner
- 1 of 5 V-code 4-speed Cuda Convertibles produced in 1971
- The only example in this color combination
- Concours restoration completed by Ward Gappa of Quality Muscle Car Restorations in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Matching numbers 440 6-BBL engine and transmission
- Factory N96 shaker hood with 4-speed transmission, 1 of 2
- Chrysler Registry and Dave Wise reports included
- Original VIN tag and fender tags
- Original VIN tag and fender tags
- Ownership history back to 1982
1987 Toyota Supra Turbo
Lot S59 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- Original turbocharged 3.0L inline 6-cylinder engine
- 5-speed manual transmission
- 5,257 miles, metric odometer reads 8,461 kilometers
- Pearl White, a color only available on a Turbo model
- Purchased new in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, on February 6, 1988
- Purchased from the original owner
2001 Chrysler Prowler Mulholland Edition Convertible
Lot S122 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026
- Odometer reads 26 miles
- In the care of the same family from new until 2024
- 3.5L V-6 engine
- 4-speed automatic transaxle
- Midnight Blue with Agate leather upholstery
2014 Chevrolet Corvette SAM Arrow Modified Coupe
Lot F223 // Friday, May 15th// Indy 2026
- The first semi-autonomous mobility (SAM) car modified for quadriplegic driving/racing
- 6.2L/455 HP V-8
- Modifications by Arrow Electronics with help from Ball Aerospace and the U.S. Air Force Research Lab
- Loaned to the National Corvette Museum from 2019-2021, where it was on display for most of that time
- Modifications include the Paravan drive-by-wire system, four infrared cameras to track head motions for steering, headrest sensors for acceleration in 10 mph increments and a bite plate in the driver’s mouth for braking, plus a CPU and custom software
- The mandatory safety co-driver in the right seat has a take-over control button and a joystick mounted on the door handle for acceleration and braking
Dana Mecum's 39th Original Spring Classic 2026 in Indy
- Consigned vehicles will be on display in 20 buildings and large tents at the Fairgrounds
- Mecum Indy is the "original" auction that Dana and Patti Mecum started the company with at the Rockford International Airport in 1988; it moved to Indianapolis in 2008
- Spectator tickets are discounted 25% off the $30.00 price before May 8
- Standard Bidder registrations are $200 and admit bidders and their guests in the auction for all nine days
- Mecum Indy is the fourth collector car auction this year with seven more scheduled, including a new auction in Nashville, Tennessee, in September
Event Information
May 8-16, 2026
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E 38th Street
Where to Watch
- ESPN+
- Re-airs on ROKU and Prime Video
- Live Block Cam on YouTube
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