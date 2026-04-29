10 rides to watch at Dana Mecum’s upcoming 39th Original Spring Classic in Indy

This year's Mecum Spring Classic will feature an estimated 3,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, SUVs, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more crossing the auction block. Dana Mecum's 39th Spring Classic will take place May 8-16 at the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Here are ten unique rides that are worthy of keeping an eye on.

Lot S106 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

Offered together as one lot are two "Bookend" Midyear Corvette Convertibles of tremendous historical significance

The Riverside Red 1963 convertible (serial no. 30867S100003) is the earliest-known second-generation Corvette, per Corvette author and historian Noland Adams, and was the first Corvette Sting Ray offered to the general public

NCRS confirms this car was shipped on August 29, 1962, with a dealer code

It is equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission and features many unique early-production figures, including one-off manually machined sand-cast headlight mechanisms, unique outer door panels with top rear cutout, shortened stainless trim bead along the top of the door trim panel, luggage compartment carpet that was similar to 1962 models, and handmade windshield reveal moldings

The Tuxedo Black 1967 Convertible (serial no. 194677S122938) is recognized as the very last Midyear Corvette convertible produced

The car is a factory Triple Black example that retains its matching numbers 327/300 HP V-8 engine and M20 4-speed transmission

It has achieved the coveted NCRS Top Flight award and is documented with its original Protect-O-Plate, Al Grenning/CCAS engine stamp and trim tag affirmations, copies of previous registrations, history back to the original owner, NCRS Shipping Data Report and the owner's manual

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Lot S298 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

1 of 142 Corvettes produced in 1959 with heavy duty brakes and suspension

NCRS Second Flight Canadian Regionals 2011

Fuel-injected 283/290 HP V-8 engine

All engine casting numbers are correct

T-10 4-speed manual transmission

Tuxedo Black exterior

Hardtop

Soft top

Formerly owned by an NCRS judge

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Lot S184 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

One of only 34 production R Models

Owned and raced by original owner Dick Jordan for 21 years

Exacting restoration to original competition specs using only original and NOS service parts as needed

Signature of Chuck Cantwell on underside of hood

Original 289/325 HP V-8 engine

Borg Warner T10 M 4-speed transmission

Ordered with a 4.11 rear end

Detailed history listed in the Shelby Registry

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Lot S162 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

Serial no. 1 of 25 from the Eleanor: Gone Again Limited Series

Each Eleanor: Gone Again is professionally hand-built from a factory 1967 Mustang Fastback

Aluminator 5.0L V-8 engine

Serial no. 1 has the optional 6th gen Stage II 3.0L Whipple supercharger

Serial no. 1 also has the optional Tremec 6-speed manual transmission

A list of all the go fast and cornering upgrades you could ask for!

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Lot S108 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

COPO 9560 aluminum 427 CI V-8, car no. 2 of only 69 produced for 1969

1 of only 2 Camaro ZL1s delivered to Fred Gibb Chevrolet in LaHarpe, Illinois, on New Year's Eve in 1968

The copy of the shipping invoice states "Ship 1230 Estes Red Hot Pilot 427 Engine 9560BA"

The car was subsequently sent to Dick Harrell's Performance Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with the no. 1 car to be prepped for the Winternationals in Phoenix, Arizona

At the Winternationals, the new Camaro ZL1 made an impressive debut, defeating, among others, the Sox and Martin Hemi Barracuda and launching the ZL1 into the public eye

The no. 2 car is purportedly the first Camaro ZL1 sold to the public, as the no. 1 car was initially kept by Gibb and campaigned in AHRA Super Stock class

Restored by Corvette Specialists of Beaumont, Texas

Correct replacement Winters ZL1 aluminum 427 CI V-8 engine

Engine freshened up by Conrad Racing Engines in Houston, Texas

Dyno-tested at 550 HP by Eddie Conrad

TH400 automatic transmission

Was previously on display at Floyd Garrett's Muscle Car Museum in Sevierville, Tennessee

Kept in a climate-controlled environment

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Lot T129 // Thursday, May 14th// Indy 2026

1 of 59 Hemi Challenger R/T SEs produced

1 of 4 R/T SE Hemi cars built for the Canadian market

Matching numbers Hemi engine

TorqueFlite automatic transmission

Original fender tag and broadcast sheet

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Lot S194 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

2016 Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals OEM Points Judging Winner

1 of 5 V-code 4-speed Cuda Convertibles produced in 1971

The only example in this color combination

Concours restoration completed by Ward Gappa of Quality Muscle Car Restorations in Scottsdale, Arizona

Matching numbers 440 6-BBL engine and transmission

Factory N96 shaker hood with 4-speed transmission, 1 of 2

Chrysler Registry and Dave Wise reports included

Original VIN tag and fender tags

Original VIN tag and fender tags

Ownership history back to 1982

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Lot S59 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

Original turbocharged 3.0L inline 6-cylinder engine

5-speed manual transmission

5,257 miles, metric odometer reads 8,461 kilometers

Pearl White, a color only available on a Turbo model

Purchased new in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, on February 6, 1988

Purchased from the original owner

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

2001 Chrysler Prowler Mulholland Edition Convertible

Lot S122 // Saturday, May 16th// Indy 2026

Odometer reads 26 miles

In the care of the same family from new until 2024

3.5L V-6 engine

4-speed automatic transaxle

Midnight Blue with Agate leather upholstery

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

2014 Chevrolet Corvette SAM Arrow Modified Coupe

Lot F223 // Friday, May 15th// Indy 2026

The first semi-autonomous mobility (SAM) car modified for quadriplegic driving/racing

6.2L/455 HP V-8

Modifications by Arrow Electronics with help from Ball Aerospace and the U.S. Air Force Research Lab

Loaned to the National Corvette Museum from 2019-2021, where it was on display for most of that time

Modifications include the Paravan drive-by-wire system, four infrared cameras to track head motions for steering, headrest sensors for acceleration in 10 mph increments and a bite plate in the driver’s mouth for braking, plus a CPU and custom software

The mandatory safety co-driver in the right seat has a take-over control button and a joystick mounted on the door handle for acceleration and braking

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Dana Mecum's 39th Original Spring Classic 2026 in Indy

Consigned vehicles will be on display in 20 buildings and large tents at the Fairgrounds

Mecum Indy is the "original" auction that Dana and Patti Mecum started the company with at the Rockford International Airport in 1988; it moved to Indianapolis in 2008

Spectator tickets are discounted 25% off the $30.00 price before May 8

Standard Bidder registrations are $200 and admit bidders and their guests in the auction for all nine days

Mecum Indy is the fourth collector car auction this year with seven more scheduled, including a new auction in Nashville, Tennessee, in September

Event Information

May 8-16, 2026

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E 38th Street

Where to Watch

ESPN+

Re-airs on ROKU and Prime Video

Live Block Cam on YouTube

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