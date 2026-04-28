20th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance crowns 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 Special Roadster ‘Best of Show’
La Jolla Concours d’Elegance celebrates 20th anniversary with 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster from Lyon Collection winning Best in Show honors.
LA JOLLA, CA – The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance concluded its milestone 20th anniversary weekend on Sunday, April 26, welcoming thousands of collectors and enthusiasts to La Jolla’s coastline for three days of automotive excellence celebrating this year’s theme, “Icons of Speed: Historically Significant Super Cars.” The coveted Best in Show honor was awarded to the 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster from The Lyon Collection.
Introduced at the 1936 Paris Salon, the 540K represented the pinnacle of pre-war luxury motoring. Powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged inline-eight, it produced up to 180 horsepower – enough to exceed 100 mph, a remarkable feat for its time. Fully independent suspension, hydraulic brakes, and a four-speed gearbox placed it among the most advanced grand touring cars of its era.
It was the coachwork, however, that set the Special Roadster apart. Built by the factory’s own carrosserie at Sindelfingen, the Spezial-Roadster body featured long sweeping fenders, a raked vee’d windshield, low-cut doors with disappearing windows, and a concealed top stowed flush behind the cockpit. Fewer than twenty-six examples were produced before the war, reserved for an elite international clientele.
The Lyon Collection, assembled by the late Major General William Lyon and continued by his family, is among the most significant private collections of pre-war automobiles in the American West. Its 540K’s recognition at La Jolla honors both the car’s engineering legacy and the careful stewardship that has preserved it into its tenth decade.
“The 'Icons of Speed' theme delivered one of the most extraordinary fields we've ever seen, from pre-war masterpieces like the Lyon Collection's 540K to modern hypercars like the Pagani Zonda Revolucion,” said Chris Peterson, Co-Chairman of the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance. “That breadth of automotive history, set against the Pacific, is exactly why collectors from around the world make La Jolla a destination."
Set on the lawn of Ellen Browning Scripps Park overlooking the Pacific, Sunday’s grand Concours featured 116 meticulously presented automobiles spanning 15 classes and 14 specialty awards. This year’s theme examined the evolution of automotive performance through historically significant supercars and engineering milestones.
While the Concours celebrates automotive excellence, its roots remain firmly tied to the La Jolla community. “The La Jolla Concours has always been about more than cars, it's a celebration that belongs to the entire La Jolla village,” said Mike Herman, Co-Chairman of the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance. “What makes me especially proud is our partnership with the San Diego Automotive Museum. Their involvement goes far beyond sponsorship; they bring our youth judges and help cultivate the next generation of automotive enthusiasts right here in San Diego. Seeing young people on that field, engaged and passionate about automotive history, is exactly the kind of community impact this event was built for."
That sense of community has been central to the event’s growth over the past 20 years. “This 20th anniversary Concours captures everything we’ve been building toward over the past two decades,” said Michael Dorvillier, Honorary Chairman of the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. “We’ve grown from a local gathering into an internationally respected Concours, with a continued focus on not only presenting historically significant automobiles at the highest level but delivering an entire weekend of events that embody the feeling of La Jolla.”
The festivities began Friday evening with Motorvault: Masterpieces of Motion, Mystique, and Mastery, the event’s VIP Opening Soirée held on the Concours lawn. Guests stepped into a world of rare automobiles and refined indulgence with live entertainment complemented by craft cocktails and tastings from 20 of San Diego’s top restaurants. Designed as a hidden vault of coveted machines, the evening offered an exclusive first look at select Concours vehicles in an evening shrouded in mystery.
Saturday morning brought the La Jolla Tour d’Elegance, gathering 86 participants on Prospect Street before a scenic drive through coastal San Diego and inland toward Rancho Santa Fe, including a stop at a local enthusiast’s collection of Porsches and Ferraris.
On Saturday evening, Porsches & Power on Prospect transformed the heart of La Jolla Village into a free community car show for thousands of guests, featuring 75 Porsches, exotic supercars, and hypercars alongside live music, gallery receptions, and village-wide dining and retail experiences.
On Sunday, the Concours field showcased a world-class range of automobiles judged on elegance, technical merit, authenticity, and historical significance. Adjacent to the main event, the La Jolla Motor Car Classic invited the broader community to participate through a free public display of 72 classic, luxury, vintage, and enthusiast vehicles, reinforcing the event’s inclusive, village-wide spirit.
Please find a full list of winners below and at www.lajollaconcours.com. The 21st Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will return April 23–25, 2027.
2026 La Jolla Concours D’Elegance Specialty Winners
BEST IN SHOW
William Lyon, 1937 Mercedes Benz 540K Special Roadster
OUSTANDANDING PRE-WAR
Valerie & Aaron Weiss, 1933 Marmon V16 2 Door Convertible Coupe
OUTSTANDING POST-WAR
Jonathan & Wendy Segal, 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder
Mayor's Award
Robert Escalante, 1947 Packard 2126 Super Clipper 7 Passenger Sedan
Spirit of the Concours Award – In Honor of Mark Lemiuex, Taylor Kahle, and Dr. Cy Conrad
Harry Rieger, 1963 Corvette Sting Ray
Aubrey Taylor Award of Excellence for Best Upholstery
Speed Legend Garage LLC, 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL
Phillip Wichard Trophy for Excellence in Design
Petersen Museum, 1938/1947 Delahaye Type 145 Chapron Coupe
Chief Judge Award
Timothy Hoxie, 1964 Maserati Mistral
Chuck Spielman Preservation Award
Coit Collection, 1989 Porsche Speedster
San Diego Automotive Museum Award
Rick Harbus, 1980 Renault 5 Turbo Series 1
Co-Chairman's Award
James Schultz, 1931 Chrysler Imperial Waterhouse Victoria Disappearing Top Convert
Best of Marque Award
Dieter-Heinz Kijora, 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL
Timeless Elegance Award – Presented by CJ Charles / OMEGA
Ricard da Rosa, 1936 Packard 1407
Automotive Legacy in Motion Award
Petersen Museum, 1967 Ford GT40 MKIII
2026 La Jolla Concours D’Elegance Class Winners
1a) Pre-War American – Open: 1925–1939
1st: Valerie & Aaron Weiss, 1933 Marmon V16 2 Door Convertible Coupe
2nd: Scott Tepper, 1926 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost (Springfield) Playboy Roadster Deluxe
3rd: James Schultz, 1931 Chrysler Imperial Waterhouse Victoria Disappearing Top Convert
1b) Pre-War American – Closed: 1925–1939
1st: The Nethercutt Collection, 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Victoria
2nd: Kyle Haldi, 1935 Packard 1203 Sedan
3rd: George Johnson, 1929 Packard 626 Sedan
2) Pre-War European: 1925–1939
1st: William Lyon, 1937 Mercedes Benz 540K Special Roadster
2nd: Donald Becker, 1938 BMW 327 Cabriolet
3rd: Terry Lunceford, 1931 Rolls Royce 20/25 Barker Sedanca
3) Post-War American: 1947–1967
1st: Bruce Spangrud, 1953 Packard Caribbean Convertible
2nd: Archie Kuehn, 1960 Plymouth Fury 2 Door Hardtop
3rd: Howard Leight, 1955 Lincoln Capri 2 Door Convertible
4) Icons of Speed: 1935–2006
1st: Charles Wegner, 1959 Ferrari 250 LWB Competition TDF
2nd: Bill Ceno, 1990 Ferrari F40
3rd: Ernest & Elaine Nagamatsu, 1959 Buick Special "Old Yeller II" Roadster
5) European Suit with American Heart: 1950–1969
1st: Michael & Sally Kerns, 1967 Bizzarrini 5300 Strada
2nd: Randy & Sharon Simon, 1967 Iso Grifo Coupe
3rd: Jeff Phillips, 1967 Chrysler Ghia 450SS Convertible
6a) Post-War European – Open: 1946–1973
1st: Jonathan & Wendy Segal, 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder
2nd: Phil White, 1955 Moretti 1200 Sport
3rd: Coit Collection, 1946 MG TC Convertible
6b) Post-War European – Closed: 1946–1973
1st: John Clark, 1965 Maserati Sebring SII
2nd: Jim Gianopulos, 1964 Lamborghini 350 GT
3rd: Max Reyhani, 1974 Lancia Stratos
7) Production Built Turbocharged: 1962–1996
1st: Chandler Knapp, 1962 Oldsmobile F85 Jetfire
2nd: Gregory Oakley, 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire Hardtop
3rd: Skip Motsenbocker, 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo
8) Jaguar: 1948–1974
1st: Jeremy & Laura Lee McChesney, 1955 Jaguar D Type Roadster
2nd: Tom Krefetz, 1950 Jaguar XK 120 Alloy Roadster (OTS)
3rd: Huw Holwill, 1962 Jaguar XKE Roadster (OTS)
9) Rising Sun – Japanese Class: 1965–1996
1st: Scott King, 1991 Honda Beat Roadster
2nd: Joseph Papp, 1970 Datsun 240Z
3rd: Gene Ondrusek, Ph.D., 1992 Acura NSX
10) Mercedes-Benz SL: 1954–1972
1st: Speed Legend Garage LLC, 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Coupe
2nd: Marcel Stillekens, 1962 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Roadster
3rd: Eric Blumencranz, 1970 Mercedes Benz 280SL Roadster
11) VW Type 2 Bus: 1950–1967
1st: Ray Thom, 1966 VW Type 2 Bus
2nd: John Hass, 1958 Volkswagen Binz Double Cab
12) Porsche Air Cooled: 1955–1996
1st: Tom Frick, 1995 Porsche Carrera RS Clubsport
2nd: Coit Collection, 1989 Porsche Speedster
3rd: Frank Darmiento, 1956 Porsche 356 Super Sunroof Coupe
13) American Muscle: 1953–1982
1st: Harmon Anderson II, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
2nd: Joseph Cialeo, 1967 Camaro SS Pace Car Convertible
3rd: Dennis & Vicki Murfin, 1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback
14) Hyper Car
1st: Fastrrr Collection, 2014 Pagani Zonda Revolucion
2nd: Ancillary Studios Collection, 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS "Ruthie"
3rd: Fastrrr Collection, 2008 Gumpert Apollo
15) Ferrari – Prancing Horse: 1948–1992
1st: Bill Ceno, 1995 Ferrari F50 Berlinetta and Spider
2nd: Kevork Hashas, 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi
3rd: B Lilly, 1970 Ferrari Dino 246 GT L
About La Jolla Concours d’Elegance - The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, powered by Events.com, is a world-class automotive event held annually along the Pacific coastline in La Jolla, California. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, the Concours brings together a carefully curated field of historically significant automobiles, alongside a full weekend of luxury experiences, including the VIP Opening Soirée, Tour d’Elegance, and various community events throughout La Jolla Village. Recognized as one of Southern California’s premier automotive showcases, the event attracts collectors, enthusiasts, and tastemakers from around the world. For more information, please visit www.lajollaconcours.com or call (619) 233-5008.
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