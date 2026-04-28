20th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance crowns 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 Special Roadster ‘Best of Show’

LA JOLLA, CA – The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance concluded its milestone 20th anniversary weekend on Sunday, April 26, welcoming thousands of collectors and enthusiasts to La Jolla’s coastline for three days of automotive excellence celebrating this year’s theme, “Icons of Speed: Historically Significant Super Cars.” The coveted Best in Show honor was awarded to the 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster from The Lyon Collection.

The 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster from The Lyon Collection took top honors at the 20th La Jolla Concours d'Elegeance. Courtesy of La Jolla Concours d'Elegance

Introduced at the 1936 Paris Salon, the 540K represented the pinnacle of pre-war luxury motoring. Powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged inline-eight, it produced up to 180 horsepower – enough to exceed 100 mph, a remarkable feat for its time. Fully independent suspension, hydraulic brakes, and a four-speed gearbox placed it among the most advanced grand touring cars of its era.

It was the coachwork, however, that set the Special Roadster apart. Built by the factory’s own carrosserie at Sindelfingen, the Spezial-Roadster body featured long sweeping fenders, a raked vee’d windshield, low-cut doors with disappearing windows, and a concealed top stowed flush behind the cockpit. Fewer than twenty-six examples were produced before the war, reserved for an elite international clientele.

The Lyon Collection, assembled by the late Major General William Lyon and continued by his family, is among the most significant private collections of pre-war automobiles in the American West. Its 540K’s recognition at La Jolla honors both the car’s engineering legacy and the careful stewardship that has preserved it into its tenth decade.

“The 'Icons of Speed' theme delivered one of the most extraordinary fields we've ever seen, from pre-war masterpieces like the Lyon Collection's 540K to modern hypercars like the Pagani Zonda Revolucion,” said Chris Peterson, Co-Chairman of the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance. “That breadth of automotive history, set against the Pacific, is exactly why collectors from around the world make La Jolla a destination."

Set on the lawn of Ellen Browning Scripps Park overlooking the Pacific, Sunday’s grand Concours featured 116 meticulously presented automobiles spanning 15 classes and 14 specialty awards. This year’s theme examined the evolution of automotive performance through historically significant supercars and engineering milestones.

While the Concours celebrates automotive excellence, its roots remain firmly tied to the La Jolla community. “The La Jolla Concours has always been about more than cars, it's a celebration that belongs to the entire La Jolla village,” said Mike Herman, Co-Chairman of the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance. “What makes me especially proud is our partnership with the San Diego Automotive Museum. Their involvement goes far beyond sponsorship; they bring our youth judges and help cultivate the next generation of automotive enthusiasts right here in San Diego. Seeing young people on that field, engaged and passionate about automotive history, is exactly the kind of community impact this event was built for."

That sense of community has been central to the event’s growth over the past 20 years. “This 20th anniversary Concours captures everything we’ve been building toward over the past two decades,” said Michael Dorvillier, Honorary Chairman of the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. “We’ve grown from a local gathering into an internationally respected Concours, with a continued focus on not only presenting historically significant automobiles at the highest level but delivering an entire weekend of events that embody the feeling of La Jolla.”

The festivities began Friday evening with Motorvault: Masterpieces of Motion, Mystique, and Mastery, the event’s VIP Opening Soirée held on the Concours lawn. Guests stepped into a world of rare automobiles and refined indulgence with live entertainment complemented by craft cocktails and tastings from 20 of San Diego’s top restaurants. Designed as a hidden vault of coveted machines, the evening offered an exclusive first look at select Concours vehicles in an evening shrouded in mystery.

Saturday morning brought the La Jolla Tour d’Elegance, gathering 86 participants on Prospect Street before a scenic drive through coastal San Diego and inland toward Rancho Santa Fe, including a stop at a local enthusiast’s collection of Porsches and Ferraris.

On Saturday evening, Porsches & Power on Prospect transformed the heart of La Jolla Village into a free community car show for thousands of guests, featuring 75 Porsches, exotic supercars, and hypercars alongside live music, gallery receptions, and village-wide dining and retail experiences.

On Sunday, the Concours field showcased a world-class range of automobiles judged on elegance, technical merit, authenticity, and historical significance. Adjacent to the main event, the La Jolla Motor Car Classic invited the broader community to participate through a free public display of 72 classic, luxury, vintage, and enthusiast vehicles, reinforcing the event’s inclusive, village-wide spirit.

Please find a full list of winners below and at www.lajollaconcours.com. The 21st Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will return April 23–25, 2027.

2026 La Jolla Concours D’Elegance Specialty Winners

BEST IN SHOW

William Lyon, 1937 Mercedes Benz 540K Special Roadster

OUSTANDANDING PRE-WAR

Valerie & Aaron Weiss, 1933 Marmon V16 2 Door Convertible Coupe

OUTSTANDING POST-WAR

Jonathan & Wendy Segal, 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder

Mayor's Award

Robert Escalante, 1947 Packard 2126 Super Clipper 7 Passenger Sedan

Spirit of the Concours Award – In Honor of Mark Lemiuex, Taylor Kahle, and Dr. Cy Conrad

Harry Rieger, 1963 Corvette Sting Ray

Aubrey Taylor Award of Excellence for Best Upholstery

Speed Legend Garage LLC, 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL

Phillip Wichard Trophy for Excellence in Design

Petersen Museum, 1938/1947 Delahaye Type 145 Chapron Coupe

Chief Judge Award

Timothy Hoxie, 1964 Maserati Mistral

Chuck Spielman Preservation Award

Coit Collection, 1989 Porsche Speedster

San Diego Automotive Museum Award

Rick Harbus, 1980 Renault 5 Turbo Series 1

Co-Chairman's Award

James Schultz, 1931 Chrysler Imperial Waterhouse Victoria Disappearing Top Convert

Best of Marque Award

Dieter-Heinz Kijora, 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL

Timeless Elegance Award – Presented by CJ Charles / OMEGA

Ricard da Rosa, 1936 Packard 1407

Automotive Legacy in Motion Award

Petersen Museum, 1967 Ford GT40 MKIII

2026 La Jolla Concours D’Elegance Class Winners

1a) Pre-War American – Open: 1925–1939

1st: Valerie & Aaron Weiss, 1933 Marmon V16 2 Door Convertible Coupe

2nd: Scott Tepper, 1926 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost (Springfield) Playboy Roadster Deluxe

3rd: James Schultz, 1931 Chrysler Imperial Waterhouse Victoria Disappearing Top Convert

1b) Pre-War American – Closed: 1925–1939

1st: The Nethercutt Collection, 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Victoria

2nd: Kyle Haldi, 1935 Packard 1203 Sedan

3rd: George Johnson, 1929 Packard 626 Sedan

2) Pre-War European: 1925–1939

1st: William Lyon, 1937 Mercedes Benz 540K Special Roadster

2nd: Donald Becker, 1938 BMW 327 Cabriolet

3rd: Terry Lunceford, 1931 Rolls Royce 20/25 Barker Sedanca

3) Post-War American: 1947–1967

1st: Bruce Spangrud, 1953 Packard Caribbean Convertible

2nd: Archie Kuehn, 1960 Plymouth Fury 2 Door Hardtop

3rd: Howard Leight, 1955 Lincoln Capri 2 Door Convertible

4) Icons of Speed: 1935–2006

1st: Charles Wegner, 1959 Ferrari 250 LWB Competition TDF

2nd: Bill Ceno, 1990 Ferrari F40

3rd: Ernest & Elaine Nagamatsu, 1959 Buick Special "Old Yeller II" Roadster

5) European Suit with American Heart: 1950–1969

1st: Michael & Sally Kerns, 1967 Bizzarrini 5300 Strada

2nd: Randy & Sharon Simon, 1967 Iso Grifo Coupe

3rd: Jeff Phillips, 1967 Chrysler Ghia 450SS Convertible

6a) Post-War European – Open: 1946–1973

1st: Jonathan & Wendy Segal, 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder

2nd: Phil White, 1955 Moretti 1200 Sport

3rd: Coit Collection, 1946 MG TC Convertible

6b) Post-War European – Closed: 1946–1973

1st: John Clark, 1965 Maserati Sebring SII

2nd: Jim Gianopulos, 1964 Lamborghini 350 GT

3rd: Max Reyhani, 1974 Lancia Stratos

7) Production Built Turbocharged: 1962–1996

1st: Chandler Knapp, 1962 Oldsmobile F85 Jetfire

2nd: Gregory Oakley, 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire Hardtop

3rd: Skip Motsenbocker, 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo

8) Jaguar: 1948–1974

1st: Jeremy & Laura Lee McChesney, 1955 Jaguar D Type Roadster

2nd: Tom Krefetz, 1950 Jaguar XK 120 Alloy Roadster (OTS)

3rd: Huw Holwill, 1962 Jaguar XKE Roadster (OTS)

9) Rising Sun – Japanese Class: 1965–1996

1st: Scott King, 1991 Honda Beat Roadster

2nd: Joseph Papp, 1970 Datsun 240Z

3rd: Gene Ondrusek, Ph.D., 1992 Acura NSX

10) Mercedes-Benz SL: 1954–1972

1st: Speed Legend Garage LLC, 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Coupe

2nd: Marcel Stillekens, 1962 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Roadster

3rd: Eric Blumencranz, 1970 Mercedes Benz 280SL Roadster

11) VW Type 2 Bus: 1950–1967

1st: Ray Thom, 1966 VW Type 2 Bus

2nd: John Hass, 1958 Volkswagen Binz Double Cab

12) Porsche Air Cooled: 1955–1996

1st: Tom Frick, 1995 Porsche Carrera RS Clubsport

2nd: Coit Collection, 1989 Porsche Speedster

3rd: Frank Darmiento, 1956 Porsche 356 Super Sunroof Coupe

13) American Muscle: 1953–1982

1st: Harmon Anderson II, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

2nd: Joseph Cialeo, 1967 Camaro SS Pace Car Convertible

3rd: Dennis & Vicki Murfin, 1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback

14) Hyper Car

1st: Fastrrr Collection, 2014 Pagani Zonda Revolucion

2nd: Ancillary Studios Collection, 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS "Ruthie"

3rd: Fastrrr Collection, 2008 Gumpert Apollo

15) Ferrari – Prancing Horse: 1948–1992

1st: Bill Ceno, 1995 Ferrari F50 Berlinetta and Spider

2nd: Kevork Hashas, 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi

3rd: B Lilly, 1970 Ferrari Dino 246 GT L

About La Jolla Concours d’Elegance - The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, powered by Events.com, is a world-class automotive event held annually along the Pacific coastline in La Jolla, California. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, the Concours brings together a carefully curated field of historically significant automobiles, alongside a full weekend of luxury experiences, including the VIP Opening Soirée, Tour d’Elegance, and various community events throughout La Jolla Village. Recognized as one of Southern California’s premier automotive showcases, the event attracts collectors, enthusiasts, and tastemakers from around the world. For more information, please visit www.lajollaconcours.com or call (619) 233-5008.

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