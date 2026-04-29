1926 Duesenberg Model A finds a new home at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Courtesy of Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

AUBURN, IN – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has announced the addition of a 1926 Duesenberg Model A to its growing collection of automobiles thanks to the generous donation from Michael and Peggy Rasmussen of Kodiak, Alaska.

This 1926 Duesenberg features a De Luxe Sedan Limousine body built by the Springfield Body Company of Springfield, Massachusetts. This seven-passenger body with dual side-mount spare tires was the most expensive Duesenberg sold in 1926 at $8,300. With its 90 horsepower straight eight-cylinder overhead cam and Fred Duesenberg’s patented four-wheel hydraulic brakes, the Duesenberg Model A has ample forward and braking power. This Duesenberg was originally owned by James “Sunny Jim” Rolph, Jr. who was the mayor of San Francisco for 19 years before becoming Governor of California in 1931.

Courtesy of Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Originally referred to as the Duesenberg Straight-Eight, it was the first foray by brothers Fred and August Duesenberg to translate their engine building and racing prowess into the passenger car market. Despite creating a sensation in its debut in 1921 for its technological advancements, the high price point and small dealership network amounted to an output of approximately 650 Duesenbergs built between 1921 to 1926 when the company went into receivership.

Courtesy of Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

The 1926 Duesenberg Model A De Luxe Sedan Limousine is on display on the third floor in the museum’s Gallery of Excellence and Innovation. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 AM until 5 PM. For visiting information, please visit automobilemuseum.org.

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum - The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive-related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.

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