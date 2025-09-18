400+ Classics to go under the hammer at Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction Oct. 2-3

Auction Starts at 10 AM Daily at the Carlisle Expo Center – Find Your First or Next Classic

A Scene from the 2024 Fall Carlisle Auction Carlisle Auctions

Carlisle, PA - Carlisle Auctions returns to the Carlisle Expo Center October 2-3 for its popular Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The event, running in conjunction with Fall Carlisle driven by Hemmings.com (October 1-5 at the neighboring Carlisle PA Fairgrounds) welcomes 400+ classic and collector cars. These lots span all eras of production and next month, the auction will deliver excitement and variety for buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts alike.

What You’ll Find at the Fall Auction:

Diversity in Consignments: From vintage pre-war beauties to muscle cars, imports, and modern classics, the consignments span decades.

From vintage pre-war beauties to muscle cars, imports, and modern classics, the consignments span decades. New in October 2025: The “All-Import Hour” is slotted for October 2 at approximately 3 PM , spotlighting imports including BMWs, Audis, Porsches, and more.

The “All-Import Hour” is slotted for , spotlighting imports including BMWs, Audis, Porsches, and more. Auction Start Time: The fun begins at 10 AM each day , giving attendees two full days to bid, explore, and connect. Preview day is October 1 starting at 8 AM.

The fun begins at , giving attendees two full days to bid, explore, and connect. Preview day is October 1 starting at 8 AM. Event Pairing: Buyers and vendors will benefit from Fall Carlisle’s broader enthusiast draw, including the automotive flea market and car corral components over the full October 1-5 window. Attending or participating gives access to both the auction and Fall Carlisle itself.

Why This Auction Matters:

The Carlisle Auctions team has built a reputation for delivering extraordinary value, transparency, and memorable experiences. For consignors, it’s a chance to put their classic on stage before a deeply interested, motivated audience. For bidders, it’s an opportunity to find your next show-stopping ride—or uncover that rare import or domestic gem you’ve been chasing.

“We’re excited to present this year’s lineup of classics, imports, and collector vehicles,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations at Carlisle Auctions. “The All-Import Hour is an example of how we continue to evolve to match what enthusiasts are asking for. If you’ve never experienced Fall Carlisle in person, this year’s opportunity might be the best one yet.”

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction runs October 2–3 in conjunction with Fall Carlisle (Oct. 1–5) at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. This auction is open to the public, including spectators simply looking to enjoy some live auction excitement. To learn more about the auction or to register to bid, visit CarlisleAuctions.com. To explore Harley’s Haven and Pups for Vets, visit harleyshavendogrescue.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.