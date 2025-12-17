Chip Foose and Coulson Aviation wants to help one lucky California wildfire victim see their ride on the road again

LOS ANGELES, CA - Coulson Aviation announced the launch of the Coulson Aviation Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest * at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show; a new initiative created to support California wildfire survivors by restoring a vehicle damaged during the 2024–2025 fires. Automotive design icon and TV star Chip Foose joined Wayne and Britton Coulson on stage to reveal the program and personally invite affected residents to apply.

The contest will award one wildfire survivor a professionally restored vehicle, completed with guidance from Chip Foose and executed by Coulson Autosports. With up to $100,000 in parts and labor on offer, it’s hoped the team can help return a valued vehicle to the road, whether it is a family heirloom, a daily driver, or a significant car damaged by the fires.

“This is about helping someone rebuild something that mattered to them,” said Chip Foose. “Cars hold memories. They represent family, milestones, and identity. Being part of a project that helps someone move forward after such a devastating loss is incredibly meaningful to me.”

Coulson Aviation created the contest as an extension of its wildfire response mission. The company is best known for operating the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet, and its crews witnessed firsthand the personal toll wildfires took on the communities.

“Our teams saw the destruction from the air and on the ground,” said Britton Coulson, President and COO of Coulson Aviation USA. “We wanted to give something back in a way that felt personal, and since Southern California is deeply rooted in car culture, we hope that restoring a vehicle might help restore a sense of normalcy and pride after the loss.”

HOW TO ENTER

The contest is free to enter and open to California residents who were directly impacted by the 2024–2025 wildfires. Entrants are asked to submit photos and/or video of their damaged vehicle along with a short explanation of why the restoration matters to them.

Key dates include:

Contest launch: November 20, 2025

Final entry deadline: January 20, 2026

Finalists selected: Late January 2026

Public voting period: February 1-15, 2026

Winner announced: March 1, 2026

Vehicle reveal: 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, or shortly thereafter**

Full contest rules and entry details are available at rise.coulsonaviation.com.

COULSON AUTOSPORTS

Coulson Autosports is a private automotive atelier created for highly expressive, purpose-built vehicle builds. It was born from the same culture of precision, accountability, and craftsmanship that defines Coulson Aviation’s aircraft programs, applied to a select number of deeply personal automotive projects.

Each build is treated as a one-off, executed with engineering discipline, attention to detail, and respect for the story behind the vehicle. Projects are undertaken sparingly and by intent, not as a commercial service.

For the Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest, Coulson Autosports has chosen to dedicate its full capability to a single restoration, applying aviation grade standards to help a wildfire survivor reclaim a vehicle of lasting personal significance.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void outside of California where prohibited by law. Contest open only to individuals who are at the time and date of entry: (i) legal residents of and physically located in the State of California; (ii) at least eighteen (18) years of age or older; (iii) a victim of the 2024-2025 California wildfires; and (iv) owns (i.e., can show proof of title) and maintains physical possession of a vehicle (i.e., an insurance company doesn’t own or otherwise have a legal right to possess the vehicle) that sustained significant damage as a result of the 2024-2025 California wildfires. Contest begins at 12:00 p.m. PT on 11/20/25; ends at 12:00 p.m. PT on 1/20/26. Entries will be judged based on the following judging criteria: 33.3%: originality; 33.4%: creativity; and 33.3%: represents a worthwhile reason for restoration for the vehicle that can be accomplished within the set budgetary constraints. ARV of prize: up to $100,000. Subject to full Official Rules, available at rise.coulsonaviation.com. Sponsor: Coulson Aviation, 56850 Higgins Drive, Thermal, CA, 92274.

**The vehicle return date may vary, depending on parts availability and other factors outside the control of Coulson Autosports. However, all efforts will be made to complete and return the vehicle at the 2026 LA Auto Show or shortly thereafter.

ABOUT COULSON AVIATION

Coulson Aviation USA Inc., part of the Coulson Group, is the world’s largest aerial firefighting company and a global leader in aviation innovation. Coulson operates a diverse fleet of fixed and rotary wing aircraft supporting wildfire suppression, emergency response, and disaster recovery efforts across North America, South America, Australia, and beyond. Coulson Aviation

