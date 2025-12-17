America’s Automotive Trust opens a refreshed Route 66 exhibit in honor of upcoming ‘drive home’

America's Automotive Trust

TACOMA, Wash. /PRNewswire/ -- America's Automotive Trust (AAT) is just a few weeks away from kicking off Route 66's centennial year with a cross-country drive called The Drive Home. Historically, The Drive Home was created as a partnership between America's Automotive Trust and the Detroit Auto Show to celebrate driving and keeping cars on the road, each time making the drive 'home" to the automotive capital of America – Detroit, Michigan.

For the seventh rendition of the Drive Home, AAT and the Detroit Auto Show, in partnership with the Route 66 Centennial Commission, will make the journey across Route 66 in its entirety in honor of the centennial anniversary. Nine vehicles will make the journey, accompanied by nearly two dozen "privateers," who will be following The Drive Home convoy in their own vehicles as they make their way across America.

In anticipation of the upcoming "Drive Home," AAT opened a refreshed Route 66 exhibition at LeMay – America's Car Museum (ACM). The exhibition, which is a longstanding favorite of Museum visitors, received an aesthetic refresh featuring centennial-themed additions and vehicles that pay homage to the 100th birthday of America's most famous highway.

Throughout 2026, the Route 66 exhibition at ACM in Tacoma, Washington will feature films and artifacts from the upcoming Route 66 Drive Home. Museum visitors will be able to see these artifacts on display and get a feel for what it was like to be part of the drive.

On December 20, four of the nine vehicles making the drive will depart from LeMay – America's Car Museum in Tacoma via transport, heading to Santa Monica, CA, where AAT will officially kick off The Drive Home VII and the Route 66 Centennial year at the legendary Mel's Diner on Saturday, January 3, 2026. From there, the caravan will begin its journey along the historic Route 66 corridor—inviting enthusiasts, supporters, and fellow travelers to join the adventure and experience the open road together.

To follow the journey, view the itinerary, or join the drive, visit:

americasautomotivetrust.org/thedrivehom

About America's Automotive Trust

America's Automotive Trust works to preserve America's automotive heritage and inspire the next generation of enthusiasts and innovators by bringing together like-minded organizations that honor the past, celebrate the present, and drive the future of car culture to make a greater impact. Founding member organizations LeMay – America's Car Museum, RPM Foundation, and premier membership programs Club Auto and Concours Club, as well as our affiliated partners, work together to foster a strong community where any enthusiast can thrive – from the classroom, to careers, to the open road. America's Automotive Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit americasautomotivetrust.org.

