A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ November 1, 2025, issue!

Old Cars reader and former deputy sheriff highlights his 1988 9C1 Caprice

In November of 2019, I was surfing eBay, looking at cars. I do that a lot in the late hours of the night — just looking and admiring. But on that night, I ran across a car that really piqued my interest. It was a 1988 Chevy Caprice with the 9C1 police package.

Jon Wessel

Al Rogers catches up with the owner of a 1988 Mustang GT that was a 'family affair'

In 2013, I was assigned to cover the Woodward Dream Cruise from Mustang Alley in Ferndale, Mich., where I observed a custom orange-metallic T-top 1988 Mustang GT. According to Bill McClelland, the vehicle’s owner, he personally completed all of its modifications, aside from the bodywork and paint.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

David Rubin talks about a Pontiac from both sides of the border

The car featured here is “Lorraine,” a 1968 Pontiac Grande Parisienne Sport Coupe owned at the time of this writing by Lamarr Krauss of Cranbrook, British Columbia. The 62,200-mile car is named after its first owner, who lived in the Powell River, B.C., area, where the car was delivered new. Mr. Krauss is the car’s third owner, purchasing it in September 2018 from a long-time friend.

Doug Love

Old Cars Price Guide pricing section

Old Cars Price Guide edition covering Domestic Cars 1946-1983 and Light -Duty Trucks 1946-1983

Ken Gross and the '40 Ford Coupe, Take 3

For regular readers of this column, you may be surprised to hear that I sold my 1940 Ford coupe. But not to worry, I bought another ’40. Here’s the rest of the story....

Last year, I thought it would be fun to buy a 1955-’56 F-100 pickup. When I was in high school (you can see where this is going), a classmate named Henry Pevear bought a brand-new Ford F-100 pickup at Nel-Nick Motors in Lynn, Mass. Then he proceeded to install a dropped axle, chrome exhaust stacks and a few other modifications. In that era, it was unheard of to buy a new vehicle and customize it. I thought that truck was cool, and an F-100 has been on my want list forever...

To make a long story short, after searching for a similar project, every F-100 I found was either modified in a way I didn’t like —- think Chevy small-blocks and tilt steering wheels -— or it represented way too much of a project. Then I saw that Mecum was offering the Richard V. Munz collection at Kissimmee in January. Richard was selling 40 very nice cars and trucks and several motorcycles. Included in the sale was one of three ’40 Ford coupes that Richard owned, a black De Luxe with a ’57 Olds 371-cid V-8 equipped with vintage Edmunds finned valve covers and a factory J-2 Rocket setup with three Rochester two-barrel carburetors topped with Edmunds air cleaners.

Ken Gross

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the November 1, 2025, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.