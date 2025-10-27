EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ November 1, 2025, issue!

Check out what’s inside Old Cars’ November 1, 2025 issue. Not a subscriber? See what you are missing.

Old Cars Weekly

Old Cars reader and former deputy sheriff highlights his 1988 9C1 Caprice

In November of 2019, I was surfing eBay, looking at cars. I do that a lot in the late hours of the night — just looking and admiring. But on that night, I ran across a car that really piqued my interest. It was a 1988 Chevy Caprice with the 9C1 police package.

Jon Wessel

Al Rogers catches up with the owner of a 1988 Mustang GT that was a 'family affair'

In 2013, I was assigned to cover the Woodward Dream Cruise from Mustang Alley in Ferndale, Mich., where I observed a custom orange-metallic T-top 1988 Mustang GT. According to Bill McClelland, the vehicle’s owner, he personally completed all of its modifications, aside from the bodywork and paint.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

David Rubin talks about a Pontiac from both sides of the border

The car featured here is “Lorraine,” a 1968 Pontiac Grande Parisienne Sport Coupe owned at the time of this writing by Lamarr Krauss of Cranbrook, British Columbia. The 62,200-mile car is named after its first owner, who lived in the Powell River, B.C., area, where the car was delivered new. Mr. Krauss is the car’s third owner, purchasing it in September 2018 from a long-time friend.

Doug Love

Old Cars Price Guide pricing section

Old Cars Price Guide edition covering Domestic Cars 1946-1983 and Light -Duty Trucks 1946-1983

Ken Gross and the '40 Ford Coupe, Take 3

For regular readers of this column, you may be surprised to hear that I sold my 1940 Ford coupe. But not to worry, I bought another ’40. Here’s the rest of the story....

Last year, I thought it would be fun to buy a 1955-’56 F-100 pickup. When I was in high school (you can see where this is going), a classmate named Henry Pevear bought a brand-new Ford F-100 pickup at Nel-Nick Motors in Lynn, Mass. Then he proceeded to install a dropped axle, chrome exhaust stacks and a few other modifications. In that era, it was unheard of to buy a new vehicle and customize it. I thought that truck was cool, and an F-100 has been on my want list forever...

To make a long story short, after searching for a similar project, every F-100 I found was either modified in a way I didn’t like —- think Chevy small-blocks and tilt steering wheels -— or it represented way too much of a project. Then I saw that Mecum was offering the Richard V. Munz collection at Kissimmee in January. Richard was selling 40 very nice cars and trucks and several motorcycles. Included in the sale was one of three ’40 Ford coupes that Richard owned, a black De Luxe with a ’57 Olds 371-cid V-8 equipped with vintage Edmunds finned valve covers and a factory J-2 Rocket setup with three Rochester two-barrel carburetors topped with Edmunds air cleaners.

Ken Gross

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the November 1, 2025, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OLD CARS TODAY!

Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online! Check it out and join to get the unbiased and real-world pricing on classic cars. You get pricing anytime, anyplace on your phone, tablet or computer.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE

1940 Ford coupe1968 Pontiac Grande Parisienne Sport Coupe1988 9C1 Caprice1988 Mustang GT
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Savoy celebrates the Cannonball Run
Old Car NewsSavoy celebrates the Cannonball RunOld Cars Weekly
Pictured: Chase Southwick, a Metro Detroit native who graduated from Stevenson High School in Livonia and calls New Hudson, Michigan, home when not at Northwood, will chair the 63rd Northwood University International Auto Show, Sept. 18-20, 2026.
Old Car NewsNorthwood University International Auto Show’s chair has close roots to the Motor CityOld Cars Weekly
Julien’s Auctions, Turner Classic Movies team up with the Petersen Automotive Museum for ‘Movies & Motorcars’ auction
Old Car NewsJulien’s Auctions, Turner Classic Movies team up with the Petersen Automotive Museum for ‘Movies & Motorcars’ auctionOld Cars Weekly
RM Sotheby’s leaves Munich with over €26 in sales at Motorworld
Old Car NewsRM Sotheby’s leaves Munich with over €26 in sales at MotorworldOld Cars Weekly
Elvis Presley’s legendary ‘Guitar Car’ preparing for its ‘second act’ at Dezerland Park Orlando
Old Car NewsElvis Presley’s legendary ‘Guitar Car’ preparing for its ‘second act’ at Dezerland Park OrlandoOld Cars Weekly
International panel elected for the Historic Motorsport Association
Old Car NewsInternational panel elected for the Historic Motorsport AssociationOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;