A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ November 15, 2025, issue!

Bob Tomaine visits a classic fire truck

Some fire trucks end their post-service days unappreciated as they’re beaten into the ground or simply abandoned and forgotten while others find themselves scrapped. The Newark Valley Fire Department’s 1914 Federal is, by any measure, among the lucky ones to escape a tragic fate.

Bob Tomaine

Michael Petti details how Lightning strikes for one owner

With the help of his daughter, Bonnie, George Miller III landed this racy 1999 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning pickup truck, which is #3,058 out of 4,000 built for the model year.

Bonnie Miller

Al Rogers tracks down Bronco Jack's 1967 Sport Pickup

I met “Bronco Jack” Niederkorn in 2010 at the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (MCACN) in Rosemont, Ill., where he was displaying his 1971 Stroppe Baja Bronco within the confines of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. During our introduction, he mentioned how his fascination for the Ford Bronco started back in 1980, and today he says he has “never been without one since.” Since 1980, he has owned 15 of Ford’s off-road ponies, with five currently in his collection.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Al Rogers highlights David Pearson's 1937 Ford

The Pearson family will display famed NASCAR driver David Pearson’s last race car, a 1937 Ford, at the Muscle Car & Corvette Nationals (MCACN) at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., from Nov. 22-23 (www.mcacn.com).

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Brian Earnest talks about one owner's 50-year love affair with a Z/28

Jerry Schmitz never really worried about what kind of gas mileage he got when he was behind the wheel of his 1969 Camaro Z/28. In fact, it was that crummy fuel economy that helped him land his favorite car in the first place.

“Yeah, I knew about this car. It was my buddy’s car and I can remember riding to work in it,” recalls Schmitz, a resident of Fond du Lac, Wis. “He hated it because it got such bad gas mileage. He wanted to trade it in and I told him, ‘Well, I’ll buy it from you. Don’t trade it in.’ And I’ve had it ever since. That would have been 1974!”

Brian Earnest

