A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ October 1, 2025, issue!

Bob Tomaine visits Boyertown Museum for Duryea Days

Boyertown museum celebrates 60th anniversary with Duryea display.

Bob Tomaine

Mike Scott takes us inside the Dynaflash

The story on how the straight revived the Buick brand.

Mike Scott

Michael Petti catches up with the owners of a 1950 International pickup



Since gaining more space in their move to Delaware, Larry and Susan purchased the featured 1950 International Harvester L110 pickup. The truck was found on the side of a Virginia road with a “for sale” sign in it.

Michael Petti

Bob Tomaine declares it's 'Still running great!'

When Ted Zitzmann learned that the car he wanted was available, he wasn’t about to let a little thing like distance stand in the way.

“My son saw it out in Phoenix,” said Zitzmann, of Middletown, N.Y., who owns the 1940 LaSalle shown here. “He said it was a nice rust-free car and I said, ‘We want it’ … I liked the car, because I drove my uncle’s and I liked it then. I’d more or less been sort of looking for one at the right price to drive.”

Even without the family connection to a similar car long before it was an antique, a 1940 LaSalle has an appeal that’s not easy to pass up.

Bob Tomaine

John Lee clues us in on the Omaha World of Wheels

Seventy years ago, when the first World of Wheels show was presented in Omaha , Neb., there was a definite order to how automotive events took place. New cars went on display in dealers’ showrooms in September and October. Soon after the new year was rung in, manufacturers and dealers staged big productions in many cities where potential customers could compare all the new car models under one roof.

John Lee

Al Rogers catches up with a family heirloom 1941 Roadmaster Touring Sedan

Henry Isaksen, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., bought this 1941 Buick Roadmaster Series 70 at age 15 in 1960 for $50. The car, originally owned by the city’s mayor, showed some wear, but ran well after basic maintenance. Isaksen drove it to high school, used its spacious back seat for social events, and with a broken horn, friends signaled its arrival using a bugle.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Brian Earnest meets 'Mean Green' the 1971 AMC Hornet SC/360

American Motors Corp. became the go-to car builder for quirky, colorful and — in some cases — low-production muscle cars in the late 1960s and early ’70s. AMC muscle machines typically had loud, Type A personalities. There was the patriotic SC/Rambler and Rebel Machine; hairy little two-seat AMX; Javelin SST; Matador X; and eventually even a Gremlin X. It was an interesting cast of characters for sure.

Certainly one of the oddest ducks on the AMC farm, and perhaps the least understood and most overlooked as a legit pavement eater, was the one-year-only 1971 Hornet SC/360. Just 784 of the hyper Hornets were built, and only a relative handful remain. Most car guys probably don’t remember them at all, or at least haven’t seen one in years.

Brian Earnest

Bob Tomaine learns of a hesitant restoration 1921 Dodge

Howard Griggs remembers the day in 1987 when he saw his 1921 Dodge Brothers screenside for the first time, just as he remembers the friend who talked him into buying it and the restoration that became a family project.

Bob Tomaine

Mitchell Carlson revisits star cars

Within the last year, I acquired several groups of photographs at auction that were originally from several property agents who rented cars for use in movies. Movie car photos are pretty neat in and of themselves, but the twist for Old Cars readers is that these photos were from roughly 1920 through 1940 and were taken in the Los Angles/Hollywood area.

B. Mitchell Carlson

Gerald Perschbacher talsk the 'High & Lo for Packard '37'

Nineteen-thirty-seven was among the worst of times for the American car industry, but perhaps the best of times for classic designs. The world was struggling to slowly recover from a swirling economic depression that had drained the hopes out of many stout and stellar classic brands.

Gerald Perschbacher

