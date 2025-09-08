AACA Museum adds to collection with donation from Greyhound Lines

Hershey, PA - The AACA Museum announced that Greyhound Lines recently donated their collection of historic memorabilia to America's Transportation Experience. The gift, containing thousands of landmark transportation documents and artifacts from their headquarters in Dallas, Texas, arrived earlier this summer. Their dedicated bus team of experts is managing the addition of the collection to its inventory.

Greyhound Lines originated in 1914 as a Minnesota-based service for iron ore miners. The company adopted the name "Greyhound" in the late 1920s after a successful marketing campaign. Over time, the bus service evolved into a nationwide transportation network. It became the largest intercity bus carrier in the US, playing roles during the Great Depression and World War II, before diversifying its operations in the 1970s. After changes in ownership and restructuring, the bus service was sold to FlixBus in 2021, forming the largest motorcoach network in North America.

See the additions first hand at the AACA Museum.

161 Museum Drive | Hershey, PA 17033 US

https://www.aacamuseum.org/

