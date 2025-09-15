AACA Museum talks Tucker with online & onsite presentation, October 8th

AACA Museum, Inc.

Hershey, PA - A new online and onsite Museum Live webcast has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 8th at 7:00 p.m. The Museum will be open on Wednesday evening during the AACA Hershey Fall Meet, and we hope that you will join them at the Museum for a visit and the live presentation.

Mike Tucker and Mark Lieberman will discuss the history of Tucker #1051 and how the car came "home" to the Tucker family. Also, discoveries from the Tucker legacy will be included in the presentation. Register now for this event.

161 Museum Drive, Hershey, PA

717-566-7100

www.aacamuseum.org

