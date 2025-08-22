ACD Museum welcomes rare Cord 814 Cabriolet prototype

Rare Cord 814 Cabriolet Prototype Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

AUBURN, IN – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced the arrival of an extraordinary addition to its world-class collection: the only known Cord 814 Cabriolet prototype, exhibited through the courtesy of Alvin and Carole Sikora of Lansing, Illinois.

Although production of the famed Cord 812 officially ended in August 1937, the Auburn Automobile Company and designer Alex Tremulis continued to look ahead, even in the company’s final days. Working with an almost nonexistent budget, Tremulis—celebrated for styling the Cord’s signature “bustle back” design and iconic external exhaust pipes protruding from the “coffin nose” hood—began experimenting. Therefore, this modified Cord is informally referred to as the “814” and what could have been the 1938 Cord series.

The Cord 814 Cabriolet prototype reflects Tremulis’s innovative spirit. Among its most distinctive refinements:

Inward-raked hood louvers that subtly angle toward the top, visible when viewed in profile.

that subtly angle toward the top, visible when viewed in profile. A streamlined transmission cover with the central bump removed for a smoother appearance.

Only one example was ever completed, and despite hopes for a 1938 production model, the design never reached the factory floor. Decades later, the Sikora family recovered and meticulously restored the car to a flawless, 100-point condition, preserving its singular place in automotive history.

The Cord 814 Cabriolet prototype is now on view at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Company Showroom, offering guests an unprecedented opportunity to see this rare treasure in person.

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive-related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.

