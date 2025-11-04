Among the last of its kind: 1938 Packard 12 Convertible Coupe

The JBS Collection

ELKHART, IN — A rare 1938 Packard that may be one of only eight left in the world takes center stage in the season premiere of The Journey. The popular automotive series, which launched its second season on Oct. 30, 2025, follows the owner of The JBS Collection, Jack Boyd Smith Jr., and his restoration partner, Travis LaVine, of Nappanee, Indiana’s LaVine Restorations, Inc., as they discuss the award-winning restoration of The JBS Collection's 1938 Packard 1607 Twelve Convertible Coupe.



The Packard, one of 32 Packard 1607 Twelve Convertible Coupes produced in 1938, was the 24th to come off the company’s Detroit production line that year. In 1939, all production of the Twelve was canceled, with a total of only 280 automobiles in 14 different unique models having been manufactured, making The JBS Collection’s 1938 Packard 1607 Twelve Convertible Coupe one of the very last of its make and model ever produced.

The JBS Collection's 1938 Packard 1607 Twelve Convertible Coupe The JBS Collection

Born from Packard's revolutionary Twin Six—America's first production V-12—the Twelve returned in 1933 to help solidify the automaker’s status as one of the greatest American luxury automakers. Automotive experts still consider the Twelve among the finest cars Packard ever built and a defining creation of its time.

“I have a special place in my heart for this marque, and I'm proud to own such a fine group of lovingly restored Packard vehicles,” said Smith Jr., whose collection is currently ranked #82 worldwide by The Classic Car Trust’s The Key publication. “This 1607 Twelve is more than just beautiful. Packard reintroduced its twelve-cylinder model in 1933, while the dust from the Great Depression was still settling. The incredibly ambitious design and scope of the Packard Twelve—on the heels of the most devastating financial crisis America has ever seen—mirrors America’s resilience, fortitude, and optimism following that difficult period. To me, this automobile represents the notion that achieving excellence is always a worthy pursuit. Even, and perhaps especially, in the most challenging times.”

The JBS Collection features a noteworthy assemblage of award-winning Packard automobiles manufactured between 1913 and 1948—including several Packard Twelve models featuring legendary Dietrich coachwork—that capture the wide-ranging history of the company's design language and overall automotive evolution.

The multiple award-winning Packard was most recently presented for awards at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California. The JBS Collection

The 1938 Packard 1607 Twelve Convertible Coupe has made waves on the Concours d’Elegance circuit. At Pebble Beach in 2016, it claimed first place in the Packard class. The victories continued at Amelia Island (The Amelia Award, 2017), St. John's (Best Interior, 2018), and Boca Raton (Excellence Award, 2019).

"One great thing about collecting is that you can follow your passion,” said Smith Jr. “Some collectors love Ford and Rolls-Royce, some go for vintage, some are Brass Era specialists, some go for antiques and obscure one-offs. I love every vehicle in our collection, but as a kid who grew up in Ohio—where Packard got its start—Packard vehicles are important to me. In the short amount of time I’ve been collecting, I’ve discovered there is something even better than following my passion, and that’s being able to share my inspiration with other enthusiasts. That’s why Travis and I, and our partners at Eyedart Creative Studio, set out to bring The Journey to life in 2024. I’m happy to share our vehicles—and especially this Packard 1607 Twelve—with the world.”

Produced by The JBS Collection in association with LaVine Restorations and Goshen, Indiana’s Eyedart Creative Studio, The Journey documents some of the most outstanding restoration projects completed by Smith Jr. and Travis LaVine, whose parents—Eric and Vivian LaVine—founded LaVine Restorations more than 50 years ago. The series offers insight into the unique relationship between a classic car owner and a restoration team, and highlights the importance of preserving automotive works of art for future generations to appreciate.

Possibly one of only eight of its make and model left in the world, takes center stage in the Season Two premiere of the popular automotive series, The Journey. The JBS Collection

Season One of The Journey detailed the restorations of six vehicles from The JBS Collection: Amelia Earhart’s iconic 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible (Episode Six); a remarkably rare 1933 Chrysler Imperial 8 LeBaron Dual Cowl Phaeton (Episode Five); a 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Convertible Victoria with surprising, original coachwork (Episode Four); an American-made 1923 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Pall Mall manufactured in the British automaker's expansion plant in Springfield, Massachusetts (Episode Three); a 1928 Minerva AF Transformable Town Car featuring Hibbard & Darrin coachwork and powered by Charles Yale Knight's infamous sleeve valve engine (Episode Two); and a 1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Custom Convertible Sedan by Dietrich that was once owned by female arctic explorer Louise Arner Boyd (Episode One).

Watch Season Two, Episode One of The Journey at https://thejbscollection.com/the-journey/season-2/.

About The JBS Collection - The automobiles in The JBS Collection represent the ultimate in early automotive design, craftsmanship, and innovation. Educating future generations about the merits and importance of each piece guides every addition to the collection. The select autos in The JBS Collection are more than just vehicles; they demonstrate what can be achieved with forward thinking and effort. The collection seeks to advance the cause of preserving and promoting invaluable vessels of art, design, engineering, luxury, and heritage.



About The Journey - The Journey is a video series in which Jack Boyd Smith Jr., owner of The JBS Collection, and restoration partner Travis LaVine—of LaVine Restorations, Inc.—sit down to discuss their shared passion for restoring and preserving classic, rare, and antique automobiles. The series offers unique insight into the relationship between a classic car owner and the team tasked with restoring the vehicle and highlights the importance of preserving automotive works of art for future generations to appreciate.

