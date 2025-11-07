CLEVELAND /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced that Amy Steele, VP of Customer Experience, has won the 2025 Women in Auto Care Champion of the Year award by the Auto Care Association.

Amy Steele honored as 2025 Women in Auto Care Champion NexaMotion Group

This prestigious award is presented annually to a woman in the automotive industry who goes above and beyond for the community, volunteering their time, ideas and talents to engage and uplift women across the automotive industry.

An active member within the Women in Auto Care (WiAC) community, Steele has been a passionate advocate for visibility, mentorship and professional growth. She's represented multiple employers at conferences, secured event sponsorships, mentored first-time attendees and delivered a featured talk. Steele also co-moderates one of WiAC's most engaged peer groups and volunteers across several committees.

Reflecting on the honor, Steele shared, "Being named Women in Auto Care Champion is incredibly humbling. I'm passionate about supporting and uplifting other women in our industry, and this recognition motivates me to continue making a difference."

Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group, added, "Amy's dedication to the Women in Auto Care community reflects the values we champion at NMG. Her energy, mentorship, and unwavering support make her an inspiration to those around her and a reflection of NMG's spirit of collaboration and growth. We are proud to see her recognized with this well-deserved honor."

As NMG celebrates Steele's achievement, the company continues to prioritize active engagement and leadership within the automotive industry. Recognizing and supporting individuals like Steele ensures a stronger and more vibrant future for all professionals in auto care.

About NexaMotion Group - NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

*SOURCE NexaMotion Group

