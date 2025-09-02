Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum awarded $750,000 grant for National Historic Landmark Preservation

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile

AUBURN, Ind. — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced that, through the City of Auburn, it has been awarded a $750,000 Public Facilities Program grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). This funding will support the next phase of preservation work on the museum’s National Historic Landmark building and the historic Art Deco Showroom.

“This critical funding will support our $2 million capital project and will launch the next phase of our preservation work, focusing on the exterior of our National Historic Landmark building — specifically, the historic Art Deco Showroom portion of the museum,” said Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director & CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. “Our building is more than just a structure — it is our largest and most iconic artifact. Within its walls, visitors experience a rare opportunity to walk in the footsteps of some of the greatest self-made innovators in American history.”

The restoration project will include:

Repairing brick and masonry

Restoration of original windows

Replacement of deteriorated cast-iron window lintels

Restoration of the original front entrance

Installation of new UV-protective film and historically appropriate lettering

“These renovations are not only about preserving a historic landmark, but also about strengthening tourism, supporting our local economy, and enhancing the visitor experience,” said Auburn Mayor Dave Clark. “The museum stands as an icon in our community and serves as a daily reminder of Auburn’s proud automotive heritage. Auburn is fortunate to be home to such a world-class museum, and this investment will help ensure it continues to educate, inspire, and draw visitors from across the country.”

The $2 million campaign seeks to save and restore our National Historic Landmark building, and this funding brings us closer to our goal. Your support of a fully tax-deductible gift or multi-year pledge will help us move forward into the future with the ability to influence the leaders of today and tomorrow by sparking their curiosity and engaging in them a sense of wonder and inquiry. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and all gifts are fully tax-deductible to the extent of the law. EIN: 35-1294918

To help support this important project, we invite you to donate online, at https://acdamstore.com/products/capital-campaign. If you would like to send a check, please have it addressed to the museum and sent to 1600 South Wayne Street, Auburn, IN 46706. For any additional questions or to donate gifts of stock, real estate, vehicles, or securities, please contact Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director & CEO, at 260-925-1444 or banderson@automobilemuseum.org.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum was one of 15 recipients across Indiana awarded funding as part of OCRA’s $10.8 million investment in rural communities. OCRA’s Community Development Block Grant programs assist local governments with projects such as infrastructure improvements, public facilities, and downtown revitalization.

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive-related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.

