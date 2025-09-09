Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction headlined by 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe built by Jeff Hayes

Scottsdale, Ariz – Barrett-Jackson (www.barrett-jackson.com), is gearing up for this year’s Scottsdale Fall Auction highlighted by the Select Preview that includes the one-of-one 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe built by Jeff Hayes. Collectors and enthusiasts from around the world will attend this year’s Fall Auction to bid on hundreds of No Reserve collectible vehicles and genuine automobilia pieces set to cross the auction block Oct. 15-18, 2025, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“From unrestored classics to SUVs and modern supercars, our Select Preview highlights the diversity of our vehicles that draws bidders from around the globe,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We take great pride in the fact that all our auctions offer something for everyone. From the custom 1963 Corvette Split-Window built by Jeff Hayes and professionally restored 1972 De Tomaso Pantera to the 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Bandit Outlaw Edition No. 1 , there is no shortage of opportunities to take home the collector car of your dreams.”

The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe built by Jeff Hayes features a custom-built chassis and is powered by a new GM LS3 Hot Cam engine that produces 500 horsepower. It is finished in silver over a custom red interior and rides on Z06 Corvette wheels measuring 8.5 inches in the front and 12 inches in the rear. The interior features AutoMeter gauges, tilt steering column, power windows, power hood, Vintage Air climate control, and AM/FM radio. A second 1963 Corvette Split-Window Coupe (preview) is finished in the original paint code 923A of Riverside Red with matching code 490C red vinyl seats. It retains the original fiberglass headlight buckets only seen on the very early-build cars and comes with AM/FM radio, clock, tachometer, Soft-Ray tinted windshield and knock-off aluminum wheels.

Classic Ford Mustangs set to cross the block include the officially licensed 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition. Hand-built from the ground up using a factory 1967 Ford Mustang, this Eleanor was fully reconditioned and finished in the Midnight Edition reverse paint scheme of Axalta DuPont Black exterior paint with movie-correct 44490 Pepper Gray stripes. Number 57 of 300 units to be built, the 2025 Shelby Super Snake is powered by an 830 horsepower Whipple-supercharged Gen 4 Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Shadow Black with Satin Black vinyl stripes, it has 13 actual miles.

“This is an exciting time to be a collector car enthusiast,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “From the professionally restored 1955 Cadillac Series 62 convertible that represents the post-war American luxury, to the track-ready 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible with ZTK Track Performance Package , we’re bringing only the best to Scottsdale. I look forward to seeing everyone in Scottsdale this fall to close out the year with the ultimate automotive lifestyle event in one the most beautiful cities in America.”

Custom trucks and SUVs will also be a part of this year’s Fall Auction including the 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer . Powered by a 525 horsepower LS3 V8 engine linked to a 4L60E 4-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range NP205 transfer case, the custom K5 is finished in Earl Gray and white with deluxe side moldings and tailgate band and has a custom roll cage painted in the body color. The 1964 Chevrolet C10 is powered by a supercharged, fuel-injected V8 engine with a 700R4 transmission. It is painted in a custom-mixed Candy Apple Red over a silver base and features a fully custom hand-built leather interior using five high-grade hides.

Those interested in consigning their vehicles with confidence for the Scottsdale Fall Auction are welcome to submit their application online. In addition, bidder registration is now open, with three packages to choose from and upgrades for Muscle Lounge access and new Hammer High Top tables. Throughout the four-day Scottsdale Fall Auction, children aged 12 and under enjoy complimentary admission with a paying adult. General admission tickets for students age 13 through college are $10 and adult ticket prices start at $28.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach Florida; and Columbus, Ohio, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.