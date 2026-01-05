Iconic Elvis Guitar Car takes center stage at Dezerland Park on the King’s Birthday

Dezerland Park Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Park Orlando is striking a powerful chord as the Orlando Auto Museum hosts a special reveal celebration for one of the most iconic custom cars ever created — Elvis Presley’s legendary Guitar Car — debuting on January 8, Elvis’ birthday.

Originally designed by famed custom car creator Jay Ohrberg as a rolling tribute to the King of Rock & Roll, the guitar-shaped Cadillac is instantly recognizable and deeply tied to Elvis’ larger-than-life legacy. Following a full restoration, the iconic vehicle will now be unveiled in its completed form, allowing fans to experience the car as it was meant to be seen; bold, unforgettable, and fit for the King himself.

The reveal celebration marks the official debut of the fully restored Elvis Guitar Car, which will become a must-see centerpiece within the Orlando Auto Museum — recently ranked the #2 auto museum in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure — alongside a world-class collection of more than 2,500 rare and iconic vehicles.

To honor Elvis’ birthday, the Orlando Auto Museum will offer special Elvis birthday ticket pricing on January 8 and January 9. Guests can purchase online-only tickets for $19.35, a nod to the year Elvis Presley was born.

The celebration continues into the weekend with Rock & Roll Weekend, taking place January 10–11, featuring Elvis-inspired fun throughout Dezerland Park. Guests can check out the restored Elvis Guitar Car, enjoy live entertainment, indulge in limited-time food offerings, and soak in the unforgettable spirit of the King.

January 10 & 11 only: Guests who arrive dressed as Elvis will receive one FREE ticket to the Orlando Auto Museum, plus the opportunity to purchase up to three additional tickets for just $19.35 each.

It’s a celebration fit for the King — packed with iconic style, music, flavor, and all-ages fun.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dezerlandpark.com

About Dezerland Park

Dezerland Park is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,500 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland Park also features Florida's longest indoor go-kart track, Toxic Blast, Pinball Palace, a boutique bowling alley, a laser tag maze, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, Cinemark theater and more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world's largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Bass Pro Shop and Capone’s Dinner Show. Dezerland Park also offers exciting weekly specials and promotions, plus free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com.

Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com.

