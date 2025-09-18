Barrett-Jackson helping the cause with three charity vehicles at Scottsdale Fall Auction

Barrett-Jackson

“Our company’s heritage is built on the principle of giving back to the communities we live in,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Over the years we’ve supported charities that provide critical support for our veterans, youth and those facing life-threatening illness. We’ll continue that tradition in Scottsdale this fall with the sale of three vehicles generously donated by Chevrolet and philanthropic friends in the collector car community. We’re especially grateful to continue our yearlong commitment to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation with the sale of the custom motorcycle built by Paul Cox Industries.”

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE is an official pace car built by Chevrolet for three NASCAR Cup Series races to honor "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2022. It was used at the Talladega Superspeedway race, Round 8 of the playoff races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway in 2022. The pink Camaro pace car is powered by the production 455-horsepower engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The American Cancer Society will receive 100% of the hammer price.

Barrett-Jackson will auction “Hot and Heavy,” a custom-built motorcycle that started with a frame fabricated by Paul Cox Industries and is powered by a classic 1966 Harley-Davidson engine. The one-of-one motorcycle features Paul Cox’s signature design elements developed over 20 years of custom bike building. The No Reserve auction of the one-of-one motorcycle, commissioned and donated by Mohawk Group, is part of Barrett-Jackson’s yearlong commitment to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping U. S. military veterans, first responders and their families.

“Hot and Heavy” will be a part of this year’s 24th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC, on September 28, 2025. The event symbolizes Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from the foot of the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Also crossing the block for charity during the Scottsdale Fall Auction is a 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition. One of 2,050 anniversary editions built, it is powered by a 245-horsepower engine mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. Originally from the David M. Ressler Collection, the Z01 features the 35th Anniversary logo on the exterior side badging, white leather seats, white door panels and steering wheel, and includes a special console badge with engraved sequence number. The entire hammer price will benefit the American Heart Association.

Those interested in consigning their vehicles with confidence for the Scottsdale Fall Auction are welcome to submit their application online. In addition, bidder registration is now open, with three packages to choose from, upgrades for Muscle Lounge access and Hammer High Tops. Throughout the four-day Scottsdale Fall Auction, children ages 12 and under enjoy complimentary admission with a paying adult. General admission tickets for students age 13 through college age are $10 and adult ticket prices start at $28.

