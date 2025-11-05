Bonhams|Cars goes to the movies with the online ‘Movie Car Collection’ sale

2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII, 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). Bonhams|Cars

Paris, France – The most famous movie cars from French and international cinema will be offered in an online auction organized by Bonhams|Cars from November 21 to 28, 2025. This auction will showcase the diversity of this cinematic/automotive tradition, offering 50 movie and TV series vehicles and motorcycles and 19 pieces of automobilia, all offered without reserve. Most of these vehicles are originals, seen in films such as Fast & Furious, Taxi, Jurassic Park, Drive, Men in Black, Back to the Future, Robocop, Ghostbusters and The Dukes of Hazzard. Others are replicas seen in The A-Team, Herbie the Love Bug, Batman, James Bond and more.

This collection comes from the Movie Cars Central Museum, which showcases pop culture memorabilia, located 45 minutes from Paris and run by Franck Galiègue.

Bonhams|Cars will be exhibiting the original 1999 Peugeot 406 V6 from the film Taxi 2 at the Salon Époqu’Auto in Lyon November 7-9 on Stand U4 (Hall 4, Door 4.34). Probably the most famous car in French cinema, it will be presented to the public with an estimate of €70,000 to €120,000 (≈ US$ 80,600 to US$ 138,200).

Loïc Maschi, Specialist, Bonhams Collector Cars, said: "We are delighted to present this remarkable collection to car, motorbike and pop culture enthusiasts from around the world. As cinema knows no boundaries, we are looking forward to truly global interest. Most of these cars are authentic pieces of cinema and modern automotive history. With no reserve price, we hope that the sale of this collection will be a real box office success."

Franck Galiègue added: "This museum has been an incredible adventure, but the time has come to move on to new automotive projects. I have spent many years collecting these cars and have had the pleasure of sharing them with enthusiasts from all over Europe. Now it is time to pass them on to film lovers who will take up the baton and continue to keep these witnesses to mechanical and cinematic history alive. I am excited to move forward with new projects in the future."

Dodge Charger ‘General Lee’, 1968 – The Dukes of Hazzard. Bonhams|Cars

Following the world auction record set in May of '23 by a 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4, which sold for US$1.36 million, eight vehicles from this series will play a prominent role, including one of the most famous modern cinema cars, the 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII, which Paul Walker drove on the roads of Miami in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) (estimate: €250,000-500,000 (≈ US$ 288,000-576,000).)

Dodge Charger “Off-Road”, 1970 – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Estimate: €150,000-250,000 (≈ US$ 172,800-288,000).

Estimate: Plymouth Barracuda, 1972 – Fast & Furious 7 (2015).

Estimate: €80,000-120,000 (≈ US$ 92,200-138,200).

Estimate: Chevrolet Camaro “Off-Road”, 1967 – Fast & Furious 7 (2015).

Estimate: €60,000-100,000 (≈ US$ 69,100-115,200).

Estimate: Buick Grand National, 1986 – Fast & Furious 4 (2009).

Estimate: €50,000-80,000 (≈ US$ 57,600-92,200).

Estimate: Fast Attack Buggy, circa 2015 – Fast & Furious 7 (2015).

Estimate: €30,000-50,000 (≈ US$ 34,600-57,600).

Peugeot 406 V6, 1999 – Taxi 2. Bonhams|Cars

French cinema is also featured in this collection, with the iconic Peugeot 406 and 407 models, which became famous in the Taxi movies. These cars are symbols of French automotive culture celebrated on the big screen.

Peugeot 406 V6, 1999 – Taxi 2

Estimate: €60,000-80,000 (≈ US$ 69,100-92,200).

Estimate: Peugeot 407 V6, 2006 – Taxi 5 - Replica

Estimate: €16,000-36,000 (≈ US$ 18,400-41,500).

Gene Winfield Police Cruiser, circa 1989 – Back to the Future Part II. Bonhams|Cars

Among the vehicles used on screen, a Cagiva 600 Canyon motorbike straight out of Jurassic Park Lost World (1997) (estimate: €17,000-20,000 (≈ US$ 19,600-23,000)), a 1987 Ford LTD Crown Victoria that starred in Men in Black (1997) (estimate: €17,000-34,000 (≈ US$ 19,600-39,200)) and the now legendary 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 driven by Keanu Reeves in John Wick (2014) (estimate: €85,000-140,000 (≈ US$ 97,900-161,300)).

Other highlights include:

1989 Batmobile, circa 1992 – Batman Stunt Show

Estimate: €70,000-100,000 (≈ US$ 80,600-115,200).

Estimate: 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu – Drive

Estimate: €60,000-80,000 (≈ US$ 69,100-92,200).

Estimate: Gene Winfield Police Cruiser, circa 1989 – Back to the Future Part II

Estimate: €70,000-100,000 (≈ US$ 80,600-115,200).

Estimate: Gene Winfield Everyman’s Car, circa 1982 – Blade Runner

Estimate: €20,000-30,000 (≈ US$ 23,000-34,600).

Estimate: Dodge Charger ‘General Lee’, 1968 – The Dukes of Hazzard

Estimate: €120,000–160,000 (≈ US$ 138,200-184,300).

Estimate: GMC 3/4T 305, circa 1960 – Ghostbusters Afterlife

Estimate: €20,000–30,000 (≈ US$ 23,000-34,600).

Others are replicas of the most famous cars in film and television history, such as the BMW 750i (estimate: €15,000-20,000 (≈ US$ 17,300-23,000)) and Z3 (estimate: €20,000-30,000 (≈ US$ 23,000-34,600)) from the James Bond films starring Pierce Brosnan or the legendary K2000 (estimate €30,000-50,000 (≈ US$ 34,600-57,600)), Ford Gran Torino from Starsky & Hutch (estimate €25,000-35,000 (≈ US$ 28,800-40,300)), and even the Camaro ‘Bumblebee’ from Transformers (estimate €20,000-35,000 (≈ US$ 23,000-40,300)).

Volkswagen Beetle, 1962 – Herbie the Love Bug – Replica

Estimate: €20,000-30,000 (≈ US$ 23,000-34,600).

GMC Vandura, 1983 – A-Team – Replica

Estimate: €35,000-50,000 (≈ US$ 40,300-57,600).

Among the cinema memorabilia, a life-size T-rex surrounded by cars and motorcycles from the Jurassic Park films will be offered. A replica of the ‘Pitbull’ hoverboard seen in Back to the Future 2 is also up for sale.

Sale: THE MOVIE CARS COLLECTION

Location: Bonhams Cars : Home

Date: November 21-28, 2025

