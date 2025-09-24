Bugatti models in first-of-its-kind X-ray art exhibition at Griffin MSI

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (Griffin MSI)

Chicago, IL, September 23, 2025 — For the first time, some of the world’s most treasured artifacts and automotive icons are being revealed in a new light. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (Griffin MSI) has opened Beyond the Surface: The Art of X-rays, an immersive exhibition showcasing never-before-seen X-ray imagery of historical objects, alongside Bugatti’s legendary cars, captured in extraordinary detail by the artisans at Amalgam Collection.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (Griffin MSI)

Visitors to Beyond the Surface: The Art of X-rays will uncover the history and science of X-rays from their advent to the tail end of the 19th century through their modern, more artistic uses. Alongside the X-ray photography portfolio of Andrei Duman, the exhibit features never-before-imaged artifacts from Griffin MSI’s collection, including the original M4 Enigma Machine from U-Boat 505 (on loan from the National Cryptological Museum), a souvenir photographic box camera from the 1933 Century of Progress World’s Fair, and original the Thomas Edison lightbulbs from 1893. Guests can also test their knowledge with an interactive game, identifying everyday objects through their X-ray images, making the experience engaging for families as well as design and science enthusiasts.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (Griffin MSI)

A dedicated gallery within the exhibition highlights six 1:8 scale BUGATTI models, developed under exclusive license with BUGATTI and Amalgam Collection. Here, visitors can admire the physical precision of these fine art models, while Duman’s striking imagery reveals their inner structures, capturing both the engineering brilliance and the racing DNA of one of the world’s most revered marques. The selection spans BUGATTI’s icons, from the 1926 Targa Florio-winning Type 35 and the 1937 Le Mans-winning Type 57G “Tank”, to the legendary Type 57SC Atlantic and the modern-day Chiron.

This collaboration unites Amalgam Collection’s craftsmanship, BUGATTI’s legacy, and Andrei Duman’s artistry to reveal these icons in an entirely new light—where engineering brilliance meets fine art.

Sandy Copeman, Founder of Amalgam Collection, commented: We are delighted to see our BUGATTI models showcased in such an innovative setting at Griffin MSI. From the outset, Andrei’s fascination with X-ray photography resonated with us, and his work reveals a new dimension of artistry and engineering within these cars, perfectly reflecting our mission to capture every unseen detail in miniature. To be part of an exhibition that unites science, design, and history in Chicago, a city with such a proud tradition of innovation, is a true honour.”

Beyond the Surface: The Art of X-rays is now open at Griffin MSI, offering Chicago visitors a rare opportunity to experience Amalgam Collection’s BUGATTI models in an entirely new light. The exhibit is included in General Admission and will be open into the fall of 2025.

About Andrei Duman: Andrei Duman is a Los Angeles-based, Romanian-born, British-educated photographer with a background as a professional tennis player and 12 years in investment banking. With over 20 years of photography experience, he combines technical precision with a fanatical attention to detail in composition, colour, and execution. From capturing jumpers in Vanuatu Islands to high-profile commercial shoots for Aston Martin Lagonda and Nike, he meticulously brings each client’s vision to life with the world’s most advanced camera systems. When not on location, Andrei works from his custom-built studio, developing concepts, solving technical challenges, and experimenting to produce innovative and visually distinctive campaigns. His passion for creating unique, high-quality work continues to set him apart in the world of commercial and editorial photography.

About Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry: Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (Griffin MSI) offers world-class and uniquely interactive experiences that support the Museum's mission: to inspire the inventive genius in everyone. As one of the largest science museums in the world featuring award-winning exhibits and hands-on activities, a visit to Griffin MSI is guaranteed to connect fun and learning. Griffin MSI is committed to offering comprehensive educational programs ­for students, administrators, teachers and families that make a difference in local communities and contribute to Griffin MSI's goal to transform and illuminate STE(A)M (science, technology, engineering, art and math) pathways for people of all ages. The Museum is grateful for the support of generous donors and guests who make its work possible. Griffin MSI is also supported in part by the people of Chicago through the Chicago Park District.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.