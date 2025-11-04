EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Calling all Club Members & Ford Enthusiasts!

Join in Ford’s new World Headquarters (WHQ) opening on November 16, in Dearborn, MI, by showcasing your special Ford vehicle in a car show for the ages.

Old Cars Weekly

Help mark the historic opening of Ford’s new World Headquarters (WHQ) on Sunday, November 16, in Dearborn, MI, by showcasing your special Ford vehicle in a car show for the ages. The Ford Community Car Show will give the public a unique opportunity to see privately owned Ford treasures – from pristine classics to creative custom designs, sports models to heavy-duty trucks. We want to show off the full range of the Ford experience: build, thrill, adventure, elevate!

Learn more about the show and submit your entry here by 5:00pm on Friday, Nov 7.

Click Link for Grand Opening info and how to register for WHQ tour: https://www.fromtheroad.ford.com/us/en/articles/2025/grand-opening-new-ford-world-headquarters

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

Ford’s new World Headquarters Car Show
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Among the last of its kind: 1938 Packard 12 Convertible Coupe
Old Car NewsAmong the last of its kind: 1938 Packard 12 Convertible CoupeOld Cars Weekly
RM Sotheby’s London sale shifted into overdrive with top sale going to 2015 Ferrari FXX-K EVO
Old Car NewsRM Sotheby’s London sale shifted into overdrive with top sale going to 2015 Ferrari FXX-K EVOOld Cars Weekly
Learn about the history behind the Chicago Auto Show at three special engagements
Old Car NewsLearn about the history behind the Chicago Auto Show at three special engagementsOld Cars Weekly
Hot Wheels Legends Tour showcases top builds of 2025
Old Car NewsHot Wheels Legends Tour showcases top builds of 2025Old Cars Weekly
Don Garlits to receive Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award
Old Car NewsDon Garlits to receive Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement AwardOld Cars Weekly
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ November 1, 2025, issue!
Old Car NewsA sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ November 1, 2025, issue!Old Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;