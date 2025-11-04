Calling all Club Members & Ford Enthusiasts!

Help mark the historic opening of Ford’s new World Headquarters (WHQ) on Sunday, November 16, in Dearborn, MI, by showcasing your special Ford vehicle in a car show for the ages. The Ford Community Car Show will give the public a unique opportunity to see privately owned Ford treasures – from pristine classics to creative custom designs, sports models to heavy-duty trucks. We want to show off the full range of the Ford experience: build, thrill, adventure, elevate!

Learn more about the show and submit your entry here by 5:00pm on Friday, Nov 7.

Click Link for Grand Opening info and how to register for WHQ tour: https://www.fromtheroad.ford.com/us/en/articles/2025/grand-opening-new-ford-world-headquarters

