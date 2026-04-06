Car of the Week: 1968 Ford F-250 Ranger Camper Special

This well-preserved 1968 Ford F-250 is the only known example painted Mustang Grabber Green (aka Competition Green in Canada). Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

In 1968, outdoor recreation saw significant growth across North America. Camping and weekend trips became increasingly popular pastimes, yet many individuals sought accommodations more substantial than a tent or sleeping bag for camping under the stars. For these travelers, the recreation industry responded with a surge in the production of camper trailers, motorhomes and slide-in campers designed for pickup truck beds.

Pull-behind camper trailers typically meet most recreational needs, except when activities such as fishing or water skiing require towing a boat. While motorhomes were suitable for some, their single-purpose nature rendered them impractical for everyday suburban use. Consequently, for those pursuing an outdoor lifestyle in the late 1960s, compact slide-in campers emerged as the most versatile solution. A 3/4-ton pickup equipped with an 8- to 10-1/2-foot slide-in camper could navigate remote locations, tow boats when necessary and function as a secondary family vehicle once the camper was removed. Manufacturers of light-duty trucks quickly recognized the potential of this market segment and began offering packages specifically tailored to equip typical 3/4-ton pickups for camper use.

How a special F-250 came to be

Mr. Hammond, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, exemplified this trend when he visited Healy Motors in April 1968 to order a well-equipped F-250 Ranger featuring Ford’s Camper Special Package. The selected options were primarily relevant to recreational use, although in an unusual move, Hammond specified a Mustang color for his new vehicle: Competition Green (Grabber Green in the U.S. market). Perhaps his choice was inspired by a Competition Green Mustang displayed either in the showroom or on the lot of Healy Motors during the ordering process, but we’ll never know for certain.

Hammond’s F-250 Ranger Camper Special was equipped with an oil bath air cleaner, tool storage compartment, a spare tire, vacuum booster, bodyside moldings, the heavy-duty 55-amp alternator, 25-gallon fuel tank and heavy-duty front and rear springs.

The 360-cid V-8 was new for 1968 and was fitted with a two-barrel carburetor good for 215 hp and 327 lb.-ft. of torque. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

After taking delivery of his San Jose, Calif.-built pickup, Hammond installed a 10-1/2-foot cab-over camper and an extendable rear step bumper, subsequently using the combination for travel and camping until the early 2000s. In 2002, after Hammond passed away, an individual now only known as “Grumpy Old Truck Guy” purchased both the truck and camper after seeing them for sale on Hammond’s property. Grumpy Old Truck Guy drove the truck sparingly until 2013, when he listed it for sale on Kijiji, a Canadian online classified ad platform. Ford enthusiast Martin Carney discovered the advertisement, and the two arranged for Carney to acquire the truck and camper. However, winter weather in Edmonton delayed collection until the following spring.

Unfortunately, by the time spring arrived, Carney had relocated and lost the contact information for Grumpy Old Truck Guy, causing the transaction to fall through. Although Carney continued to acquire and sell other Camper Special Ford pickups from the “Bump Side” generation (1967-’72), memory of the distinctive green 1968 model lingered. Ultimately, in 2024, Carney placed an advertisement on Kijiji seeking information about the current status, ownership and location of the F-250.

Devin Meeks, of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, had become the owner of the unusual F-250 and responded to Carney’s advertisement, expressing his willingness to sell. More than a decade after initially learning about it, the pickup was finally delivered to Carney’s home in Center Sandwich, N.H. Meeks had acquired the pickup from Grumpy’s buyer in 2021 and subsequently sold the camper, replaced the rear extension bumper with a chrome contour Ford bumper and upgraded the original 16-inch lock-ring wheels to modern 16x7-inch deep-center Ford wheels. Although it didn’t look exactly the same as Carney remembered it from the 2013 ad, he was still smitten.

For most of its life, this 1968 F-250 carried a camper on its bed. This pickup was a fancy foundation for carrying a camper, having been built with the top-line Ranger package that added all of the bodyside trim moldings and an upgraded interior. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Ford builds the ‘Bump Side’

Ford’s truck line was updated in 1967 with a newly designed cab and sheet metal. The 1967-’72 F-series trucks featured a more angular, sculpted profile compared to the rounded contours of the previous generation of 1961-’66 F-series. Wheelbases were extended by 2 inches, resulting in a cab that offered more interior space than any competitor at the time. A convex side character line ran along the side of the truck, below the beltline, giving the trucks the nickname “Bump Side.”

The 1968 pickups incorporated Ford’s Twin I-Beam independent front suspension and a double-dropped frame, lowering the cab floorboards and increasing legroom. Pickup boxes utilized a reskinned version of the half-double-wall design introduced in 1964.

For most of its life, this 1968 F-250 carried a camper on its bed. This pickup was a fancy foundation for carrying a camper, having been built with the top-line Ranger package that added all of the bodyside trim moldings and an upgraded interior. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

If the truck’s high rearward rake wasn’t enough to indicate its status as a Camper Special, a fashionable script was added to the front fenders. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

In 1968, Ford revised its light-duty truck engine lineup. A bored-out version of the previous 352-cid V-8, now displacing 360 cubic inches, was added alongside the 390-cid V-8. The 390 ensured Ford was competitive with Dodge’s 383 and Chevrolet’s 396 V-8 engines. Transmission options continued to be the Toploader 3.03 fully synchromesh three-speed, Borg-Warner T18A four-speed, and SelectShift C6 Cruise-O-Matic automatic; the rear differential choices also remained the same with the 9-inch Ford and Spicer 60 rear axles for the F-100 and F-250, respectively.

The 1967-’72 Ford pickups represented the next evolution in the company’s design philosophy established by the ground-breaking 1957 models. The wraparound windshields of the late 1950s were discontinued in favor of flatter windshields, signaling a new generation of Ford’s “modern” truck concept.

Two key features distinguished the Ford 1967-’72 models. First, the enlarged cab, considered among the best produced by any manufacturer up to that time, was the product of extensive engineering focused on durability. Issues such as door sagging and worn latches were addressed with integral window frames, robust hinges, caliper-type door latches (a first in the light-duty truck segment) and improved weather seals. These enhancements ensured doors remained properly aligned and latches outperformed earlier designs.

As a Ranger, the truck has deep-foam cushioned seats with cloth-like vinyl inserts, full carpeting and additional bright-metal interior trim. Ford probably didn’t anticipate anyone ordering a F-250 Ranger in the Mustang Grabber Green color, so the dark green Ranger interior makes for a rather interesting combination against the painted Grabber Green interior components. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Second, the 1967-’72 Ford pickups combined simplicity with reliability, minimizing common design flaws found in many trucks. They delivered a comfortable driving experience, strong chassis and drivetrain durability, powerful and dependable engines, appealing aesthetics and superior cab construction. The primary drawback was the introduction of federal emission controls in 1968, which affected V-8 engine performance and fuel efficiency. Despite enlarging the 352 V-8 to 360 cubic inches, both power output and mileage suffered, and the 360 experienced cylinder head issues.

The Ranger trim level superseded the Custom Cab as Ford’s premier option for 1967. Previously, the Ranger designation had been associated with the “Sport Truck” bucket seat package offered as an enhancement to the Custom Cab. The 1967 Ranger Package provided notable improvements in comfort and style, delivering a new standard of luxury within light-duty pickups. This transition further marked the evolution of pickup trucks toward personal luxury vehicles. The introduction of the 1967 Ranger reflected Ford’s strategic response to the shifting light-duty truck market, as more pickups were purchased for personal use. The concept of a premium trim level for pickups was also adopted by other manufacturers in the industry over the following years, illustrating a collective adaptation to consumer preferences.

The 1967-’72 F-series trucks, recognized for their quality and durability, are widely credited with continuing Ford’s long-standing position as the leading seller of light-duty trucks for more than four decades. The commitment to superior quality introduced by the 1967-’72 models and their successors remains a cornerstone of Ford’s reputation in the pickup segment today.

Martin Carney chased this 1968 Ford F-250 for more than a decade before finally landing it in his garage. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A Ford man preserves his prize

Carney has long been a fan of the 1967-’72 generation of F-Series truck. He learned to drive in his father’s 1969 Ford F-100 longbed pickup and has developed a particular interest in Ford 3/4-ton Camper Specials. Upon meeting Carney and inspecting his 1968 Ford F-250 Ranger Camper Special, it was clear that this vehicle is exceptionally well-preserved and closely resembles its original factory state; its two-barrel, 360-cid V-8 even retains its original spark plug wires. Carney carefully maintains his 1968 Ford F-250 Ranger Camper Special, possibly making it the best factory-correct example on the planet.

Carney contacted Kevin Marti to obtain a Marti Report for his 1968 Ford F-250 Ranger Camper Special Pickup. The document states its one of just 912 with special paint and trim codes, and confirms that the truck was originally finished in its Competition Green color. Of those trucks like Carney’s F-250 Ranger Camper Special, it’s the only Competition Green example, making it a true one-of-one.

The toolbox in the bed was an extra-cost option, even on the Ranger Camper Special. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

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Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

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