Vintage news article unearthed: Early Model A featured

It appears Ford Motor Co. gave the Detroit Free Press an early glimpse of the highly anticipated Ford Model A. Gerald Perschbacher

The following clip dated Aug. 5, 1927, may be the earliest notable news appearance of the new Model A Ford. The clip was recently found by Bob Gardner in his search of history. He wanted it to be shared as a forgotten milestone relative to American automotive advancement.

Interestingly, the car was driven past the editorial office of the publisher, which may imply that Henry Ford (or another official) was offering an exclusive whiz-bang glimpse of this creation for the editorial staff of the Detroit Free Press. Seems as though the occupants expected to be photographed, given their poise and the fact that no high-speed film (as we know it) existed in that day. The text states, “This is a picture of what is said to be an advance model of the much talked of new Ford, snapped as the car passed a Free Press staff photographer at 45 miles an hour....”

The American auto industry has had a tendency to be secretive to a point, but likewise has a record of allowing some favorable tidbits of advanced viewing to trickle to the news media as tantalizing pre-promotion. This may be one such example.

