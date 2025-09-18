Carlisle Auctions and Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue to collaborate at the Fall Carlisle Auction

Carlisle, PA - Carlisle Auctions is once again putting the power of the collector car community behind a worthy cause. As part of the 2025 Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, happening October 2–3 at the Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle Auctions announced a charity partnership with Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue to benefit the Pups for Vets program.

Crossing the block during the auction will be a 1952 GMC 1-Ton Pickup, with 100% of the hammer price going directly to Harley’s Haven. This nonprofit initiative helps connect veterans with rescue dogs in need of forever homes, while covering adoption fees and providing vital resources to ensure a successful match. It’s anticipated that this ’52 GMC will be the first consignment to cross the block on Friday, October 3 at approximately 10:30 AM.

Founded in honor of his father and grandfather—both military veterans with a passion for dogs—Jon Beagle, along with co-founder Laura Montai, created Pups for Vets as a way to serve veterans while giving dogs a second chance. Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in the Philadelphia region, provides the pups and fosters until they’re matched with their new families.

“This cause is deeply personal to me,” said Beagle. “My father served in Vietnam and my grandfather in World War II. They were my heroes, and their love of dogs was my inspiration. With support from Carlisle Auctions and the sale of this incredible GMC, we can continue changing lives—for both veterans and the dogs they adopt.”

Carlisle Auctions is waving all buyer and seller fees for this consignment, ensuring that every dollar raised from the sale of the truck goes directly to Harley’s Haven and Pups for Vets.

“Charity consignments like this showcase the true heart of the collector car hobby,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations at Carlisle Auctions. “We are happy to be working with Jon again to help a wonderful cause. Every bid makes a difference.”

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction runs October 2–3 in conjunction with Fall Carlisle (Oct. 1–5) at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. To learn more about the auction or to register to bid, visit CarlisleAuctions.com. To explore Harley’s Haven and Pups for Vets, visit harleyshavendogrescue.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

