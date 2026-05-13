A Project Paradise: Daniel Motors

Daniel Motors is a one-of-a-kind automobile business located just north of Carthage in southwest Missouri. The faded sign at the entrance to the property reads “USED CARS — ANTIQUE CARS,” and 20 to 25 of both can be seen randomly parked like so many boulders that rolled down the hillside.
Bill Daniel himself is one of a kind, an old-school hot rod and custom builder who does it all in a shop crowded with a half-dozen active projects. He is always willing to demonstrate any of the vehicles in stock, consider an offer on a car that a customer might bring by, or conduct a tour of a couple buildings where future projects are stored.
Daniel learned bodywork as a teenager and has practiced the craft for more than 70 years, enjoying most of the models from the ’30s to the ’60s. He prefers customizing them, as well as restoring old customs and other special-interest models.
When 1950s customs underwent a revival in the early 1980s, with the help of the Kustom Kemps of America started by Jerry and De Vona Titus, Daniel found a community that shared his passion. He seemed to show up at the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular driving a different customized car nearly every year. One of those is a 1940 Mercury convertible that he still owns.
“I built it in ’83,” says Bill. “It has over 100,000 miles on it. I don’t do all this work just to let my cars stay in the garage! I drive them to shows all over the country.”
A current project is rebuilding the ’36 Ford roadster he’s owned for 60 years after it was burned in a garage fire on his acreage a few years ago. “I’m a big fan of old custom cars and hot rods, or those done as they could have been 50-plus years ago,” said Daniel.
“I like so many cars, he admitted, “and I do have several personal favorites.” Some of those are tucked away in two buildings next to the shop, where one or another might get Bill’s attention as the mood strikes. One is a 1939 Ford convertible “that was the last Ford with a rumble seat,” Bill pointed out. “It was a custom on the East Coast in the ’60s, and still has the 276-inch flathead engine Fords used from ’49 to ’53.”
Another is a 1936 Auburn Speedster replica built decades ago by a local craftsman, not one of those from Glenn Pray’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Co. just over 100 miles away in Broken Arrow, Okla. A 1940 Hollywood Graham on a lengthened chassis with a ’38 Cadillac front end, a ’39 LaSalle convertible and a ’59 Buick Electra convertible are other projects in waiting.
Although U.S. Hwy. 71 was upgraded to become I-49 a few years ago, moving the roadway a little farther away, Daniel Motors is still visible from the highway and can be accessed by taking the exit to CR138. Having known Bill for 40 years, I have driven by his place many times. A recent trip allowed me time to stop and take the tour.
“I have enjoyed vehicles all my life,” said Bill, “and I’ve been blessed to share my enjoyment with others.” Bill and his wife live in a comfortable ranch-style home on the acreage.
Take a look at the units we saw there. The website may have more, as well as a phone number to contact, if you are interested in any of them, or if you happen to travel to that area.
Daniel Motors
417-358-4072
www.danielclassics.com
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