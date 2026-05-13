A Project Paradise: Daniel Motors

Both of these Ford Fairlane Club Victoriasare ready to cruise. The ’57 has a later 460-cid V-8 Police Interceptor engine and C6 automatic. The ’56 retains the original 312 V-8, stick shift and overdrive, and a white rolled-and-pleated interior Courtesy of John Lee

Daniel Motors is a one-of-a-kind automobile business located just north of Carthage in southwest Missouri. The faded sign at the entrance to the property reads “USED CARS — ANTIQUE CARS,” and 20 to 25 of both can be seen randomly parked like so many boulders that rolled down the hillside.

Bill Daniel himself is one of a kind, an old-school hot rod and custom builder who does it all in a shop crowded with a half-dozen active projects. He is always willing to demonstrate any of the vehicles in stock, consider an offer on a car that a customer might bring by, or conduct a tour of a couple buildings where future projects are stored.

Daniel learned bodywork as a teenager and has practiced the craft for more than 70 years, enjoying most of the models from the ’30s to the ’60s. He prefers customizing them, as well as restoring old customs and other special-interest models.



A favorite among a half-dozen “active” projects in Daniel’s shop is the 1936 Ford roadster, undergoing the latest of several rebuilds. “I bought it 60 years ago,” said Bill, “and I had to borrow the $100 to buy it. It was ‘totaled’ in the garage fire we had a few years ago that burned the paint off, and the interior, but I’ve been able to reclaim most of it.” This time around, the Chevy V-8 that powered it for years is gone and a period-correct 221-stud Ford flathead has been fitted in its place.

When 1950s customs underwent a revival in the early 1980s, with the help of the Kustom Kemps of America started by Jerry and De Vona Titus, Daniel found a community that shared his passion. He seemed to show up at the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular driving a different customized car nearly every year. One of those is a 1940 Mercury convertible that he still owns.

“I built it in ’83,” says Bill. “It has over 100,000 miles on it. I don’t do all this work just to let my cars stay in the garage! I drive them to shows all over the country.”

Bill customized this 1936 Ford three-window coupe many years ago. It features 1938 Cadillac headlamp pods nestled into the catwalk between the fenders and hood. 1936 Fords had three horizontal trim strips over the hood-side louvers (’35s had four), and Bill added two more on each side. Rear fender skirts, flipper-bar full wheel covers, red rims, and whitewalls complete the look, finished with a regal purple hue. Courtesy of John Lee

A current project is rebuilding the ’36 Ford roadster he’s owned for 60 years after it was burned in a garage fire on his acreage a few years ago. “I’m a big fan of old custom cars and hot rods, or those done as they could have been 50-plus years ago,” said Daniel.

“I like so many cars, he admitted, “and I do have several personal favorites.” Some of those are tucked away in two buildings next to the shop, where one or another might get Bill’s attention as the mood strikes. One is a 1939 Ford convertible “that was the last Ford with a rumble seat,” Bill pointed out. “It was a custom on the East Coast in the ’60s, and still has the 276-inch flathead engine Fords used from ’49 to ’53.”

For the performance-minded buyer in 1950, the Olds 88 club coupe provided the 303-cid. V-8 in the smallest package. Daniel modernized this one with the chassis and floor from a 1986 Buick Regal and a same-era 350 Olds V-8 and automatic. Courtesy of John Lee

Another is a 1936 Auburn Speedster replica built decades ago by a local craftsman, not one of those from Glenn Pray’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Co. just over 100 miles away in Broken Arrow, Okla. A 1940 Hollywood Graham on a lengthened chassis with a ’38 Cadillac front end, a ’39 LaSalle convertible and a ’59 Buick Electra convertible are other projects in waiting.

Although U.S. Hwy. 71 was upgraded to become I-49 a few years ago, moving the roadway a little farther away, Daniel Motors is still visible from the highway and can be accessed by taking the exit to CR138. Having known Bill for 40 years, I have driven by his place many times. A recent trip allowed me time to stop and take the tour.

“I have enjoyed vehicles all my life,” said Bill, “and I’ve been blessed to share my enjoyment with others.” Bill and his wife live in a comfortable ranch-style home on the acreage.

Take a look at the units we saw there. The website may have more, as well as a phone number to contact, if you are interested in any of them, or if you happen to travel to that area.

Daniel Motors

417-358-4072

www.danielclassics.com

Some Ford fans drove their new finned 1957 models almost from the showroom straight to the body shop for customizing. This mildly dechromed Sunliner survivor needs some freshening up. Courtesy of John Lee

Lots of 1952-’54 Fords received mild custom modifications during the days when they were late-model used cars. This ’52 sports a ’55 Ford grille and popular ’55 Olds taillights. Courtesy of John Lee

A universal favorite as a hot rod, custom or stocker, this 1940 Ford Deluxe coupe is flathead powered and ready to drive away. Courtesy of John Lee

Studebaker brought out its new 2R design in 1947 and ran it through 1953. This project package has the cab set on a late-model chassis. The ’56 Buick Special sedan behind has some good trim parts to offer. Courtesy of John Lee

New styling and an OHV V-8 engine quickly made the lighter Rocket 88 Oldsmobiles popular with young enthusiasts. This Club Sedan at Daniel Motors is a solid candidate for restoration. Too bad the sun bleached out those early plastic taillamp lenses so badly. Courtesy of John Lee

The top is chopped on this 1949 Ford Club Coupe, which is also de-chromed except for a floating 1955 De Soto grille bar and quad ’59 Caddy taillamps tunneled into the rear fenders. It’s ready to cruise with a Chevy LT1 and automatic trans with overdrive, plus power steering and air conditioning. Behind it is a modern 2003 Thunderbird project with both hard and soft tops. Daniel Motors is visible from Interstate 49 (background) north of Carthage, Mo. Courtesy of John Lee

Both sought after as custom bait, this 1954 Ford F-100 and the 1941 Mercury business coupe have some custom bodywork already done. The Merc has a 327-cid Chevy V-8 installed. Courtesy of John Lee

A 1963 Buick Riviera and a circa-2002 Thunderbird are two modern classics awaiting return to the road and weekly cruise-night scene. Courtesy of John Lee

Since GM divisions shared body shells in the 1950s, this 1951 Pontiac Club Coupe has the same body as the ’50 Olds. Daniel swapped it onto a late-model chassis and powered it with a GM 301-cid. V-8 and automatic trans with power steering and brakes. Courtesy of John Lee

The 1951 Ford Custom tudor sedan has always been popular for customizing or restoration. This one comes complete with its flathead V-8 and all trim, plus a couple spotlights. Courtesy of John Lee

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