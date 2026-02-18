Do you know your post-war Fords? Test your knowledge!

Old Cars' Phil Skinner wants to know if you know your Fords. He compiled a list of trivia questions to test your knowledge.

How versed are you in post-war Fords? Let's find out!

POST-WAR

FORD TRIVIA QUESTIONS

Answers will be at the end. Don't peek!

(Accompanying photos are for reference only and are not the correct answer)

Phil Skinner

1 - What year did Ford first offer the Fairlane Series?

A. 1954 B. 1955 C. 1957 D. 1959

2 - The FE “big-block” V8 engine helped lead Ford to its “Total Performance”

program. What was the displacement of the first version of the FE motor released to the public?

A. 332 cid B. 352 cid C. 361 cid D. 390 cid

Phil Skinner

3 - Starting in 1952, Ford began marketing its convertible as the Sunliner. What

was the last year the name Sunliner was used on a Ford Convertible?

A. 1958 B. 1960 C. 1962 D. 1964

Phil Skinner

4 - Ford was known as the “Wagon Master” starting in the 1950s. What year did Ford release its revolutionary “two-way” tailgate?

A. 1964 B. 1966 C. 1967 D. 1969

Phil Skinner

5 - During the 1960s, Thunderbird evolved into a true personal luxury car. What

was the biggest cubic-inch displacement offered in the T-bird between the 1960 and 1969 model years?

A. 430 cid B. 352 cid C. 406 cid D. 429 cid

6 - Mustang was a smash hit when introduced in April 1964. From what other Ford line did much of the Mustang’s engineering evolve?

A. Fairlane B. Falcon C. Thunderbird D. Econoline

7 - What make and model automobile was sold through Chrysler dealers, but had

a Ford engine?

A. Dual Ghia B. Plymouth Arrow C. Sunbeam Tiger D. DeSoto Fireflite

8 - Galaxie was first marketed in 1959 as a premium series of the Fairlane 500.

What was the first year that Ford offered the Galaxie 500 series?

A. 1960 B. 1962 C. 1965 D. 1968

Ford Motor Company

9 - For the U.S. market, what year did Ford introduce the Y-block overhead

valve V-8?

A. 1952 B. 1953 C. 1954 D. 1955

Phil Skinner

10 - During the 1950s and 1960s, Ford often had exotic-sounding names

for its colors. But black had one name used up into the 1970s. What name did Ford market its basic black?

A. Tuxedo B. Ebony C. Raven D. Midnight

Drum roll please... Here are the answers.

How did you do?

1 - (B) Fairlane was named after Henry and Clara Ford’s estate in Dearborn, and the Fairlane name was introduced for the 1955 model year.

2 - (C) The first FE big-block V-8 to hit the market has 361 cubic inches and was offered first in the 1958 Edsel as the E-400, with 361 cubic inches rated at 303 hp.

3 - (B) Ford marketed its Sunliner convertible from 1952 to 1962. From 1954 to 1956, the Skyliner was a glass-top car, and in 1960, the fastback hardtop was called the Starliner.

4 - (B) The two-way tailgate, where it could fold down or be hinged like a door, was first seen in 1966.

5 - (A) The largest displacement in a Thunderbird between 1960 and

1969 was the 430-cid V-8 seen in 1960 (it was introduced in 1959).

6 - (B) The mighty Mustang’s basic engineering evolved from the Ford Falcon.

7 - (C) Produced by the Rootes Company, Ltd in the U.K., the Sunbeam Tiger utilized the Ford small-block V-8, first with 260 cubic inches, and later with 289 cubic inches.

8 - (B) The Galaxie was first offered in 1959, the Galaxie 500 in 1962 and later that year came the Galaxie 500XL.

9 - (C) The Y-block V-8 hit the U.S. market for 1954 sporting 239 cid and 140 hp. It was the same displacement as the last “flathead” V-8, but with 30 more horses. Canada would not get the Y-block until 1955.

10 - (C) From 1950 well into the 1970s, Ford's basic gloss-black finish was Raven Black.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.