Elvis Presley’s legendary “Guitar Car” comes to the U.S. after decades overseas

ORLANDO, Fla. — A piece of rock ‘n’ roll and automotive history has been brought back for fans to experience once again. Dezerland Park Orlando has announced that founder Michael Dezer has acquired Elvis Presley’s famed “Guitar Car”, a one-of-a-kind custom Cadillac that has not been seen on American soil in decades.

The car — originally created in the 1970s by Hollywood customizer Jay Ohrberg — is a showstopping tribute to the King of Rock and Roll. Shaped like a giant guitar and once driven by Elvis himself, the vehicle has spent years overseas, hidden from public view. Now, after a historic acquisition, it has made its dramatic return to the United States.

“Few cars capture the spirit of American music and culture the way this one does,” said Michael Dezer, owner of Dezerland Park Orlando and one of the world’s foremost collectors of classic and celebrity vehicles. “We are proud to bring this extraordinary piece of Elvis history back to the U.S. and to make it available for fans to see up close."

Dezerland Park Orlando will soon unveil the car to the public before embarking on a comprehensive restoration project that guests can watch unfold live inside the Orlando Auto Museum. Once fully restored, the Elvis Guitar Car will take its place as the centerpiece of a new exhibit dedicated to the iconic creations of Jay Ohrberg, whose imaginative vehicles have appeared in films, TV action and pop culture for decades. Dezerland Orlando and Las Vegas are also home to Ohrberg’s “The American Dream,” recognized as the world’s longest limousine.

This acquisition adds to Dezerland’s world-renowned Orlando Auto Museum, which already showcases more than 2,500 rare and famous vehicles valued at over $200 million — including cars from James Bond, Batman and the Fast & Furious franchise.

About Dezerland Park - Dezerland Park is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,500 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland Park also features Florida's longest indoor go-kart track, Toxic Blast, Pinball Palace, a boutique bowling alley, a laser tag maze, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, Cinemark theater and more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world's largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop and soon to come Capone’s Dinner Show. Dezerland Park also offers exciting weekly specials and promotions, plus free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com.

