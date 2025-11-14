GM Motorama Show will go on at the Gilmore

Joe Bortz has recently signed an agreement to display eight of his Motorama dream cars in mid April 2026 at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Mich., upon the conclusion of their two-year stint at Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum. The “GM’s Marvelous Motorama: Dream Cars form the Joe Bortz Collection” exhibit of six Motorama cars at the Petersen Automotive Museum is schedule to run through March 2026. The concept cars will go directly from Los Angeles to the Gilmore Car Museum campus in April where they will be joined by two additional cars from the Bortz collection.

“We believe that it will be the most GM Motorama concept cars under one roof since 1955,” said Joe Bortz, who made the announcement to Old Cars.

Pontiac XP-833 Banshee Bortz Collection

The concept cars that are currently part of the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit include the 1953 Buick Wildcat, 1953 Pontiac Parisienne, the 1954 Pontiac Bonneville Special, the 1955 Chevrolet Biscayne and the 1955 La Salle II roadster and sedan. They will be joined at the Gilmore Car Museum by Bortz’s 1960 Pontiac X-400 convertible and Pontiac XP-833 Banshee.

1960 Pontiac X-400 c. The X-400 was equipped with a latham supercharger and 4-speed transmission on the console with another lever for running straight pipes or through mufflers, rain-a-tronic roof, a full fiberglass boot and all sorts of extra gauges on the dashboard. Bortz Collection

Bortz said the agreement to display his eight concept cars at the Gilmore Car Museum is for at least 12 months. And, as at the Petersen Automotive Museum, several speakers are expected to make presentations while the cars are in Hickory Corners, including Richard Earl, grandson of GM Vice President of Styling Harley Earl.

To see the six Motorama cars at the Petersen Automotive Museum before they head back to the Midwest, go to www.petersen.org. Watch the Gilmore Car Museum’s website at www.gilmorecarmuseum.com for forthcoming details of the cars’ 2026 display there.

