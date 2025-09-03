‘Grace, Space, and Pace, the Enduring Appeal of Jaguar Cars’ at the Savoy

Savoy Automobile Museum:

Cartersville, GA – Savoy Automobile Museum announced that its next program in its Tireside Chats Series, Grace, Space, and Pace, the Enduring Appeal of Jaguar Cars, will include a panel of marque experts notably: Ken Gross - automotive author and historian, Wayne Carini – TV Personality and owner of F40 Motorsports, and Kim McCullough - Chief Marketing Officer for Parella Motorsports Holdings and past VP of Marketing for JLR.

Jaguar is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year. From its thrilling victories at Le Mans, to the marque’s stunning styling, the big cats from Coventry have always been innovative, competitive, and simply beautiful. Learn more about these timeless British classics from our panel. The program will occur on September 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available online, at savoymuseum.org. Tickets for members are $15 and tickets for the general public are $30. Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information, visit savoymuseum.org.

About Savoy Automobile Museum: Located in Cartersville, Georgia, Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging events. Savoy Automobile Museum is the latest program to join Georgia Museums, Inc. (GMI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, and Tellus Science Museum.

