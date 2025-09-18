Historic Packard wins the Chairman’s Award at Hampton Court Palace

The JBS Collection's 12-cylinder 1934 Packard 1108 Custom Convertible Dietrich Sedan, originally owned by Arctic explorer Louise Arner Boyd, was honored with The Chairman's Award at the 14th edition of the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, Sept. 5-7, in the London borough of Richmond upon Thames. JBS Collection

ELKHART, IN — The JBS Collection's 1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Custom Convertible Sedan by Dietrich, originally owned by female Arctic explorer Louise Arner Boyd, received The Chairman's Award at the 14th edition of the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, Sept. 5-7, in the London borough of Richmond upon Thames.

The award-winning Packard—restored by Nappanee, Indiana's LaVine Restorations, Inc.—was commissioned into existence by Louise Arner Boyd, a California heiress-turned-explorer who gained renown as one of the world's first female Arctic explorers. Boyd's early Arctic exploits included helping to coordinate rescue missions and hunting polar bears, and newspapers referred to her during the 1920s as "the girl who tamed the Arctic." Ultimately, Boyd was awarded the Cullum Medal by the American Geographical Society for leading important expeditions to Greenland.

In 1934, Boyd was elected as a delegate to the International Geographical Congress in Warsaw, Poland, and had this very Packard custom-built for her three-month journey across the Polish countryside. During her time in Poland, Boyd photographed and recorded the customs and cultures of the many ethnic groups in the area. Her journal from the trip—supplemented with over 500 of her photographs, including myriad images of the Packard—was published by the American Geographical Society in 1937 as Polish Countrysides.

"Every time we receive an award it is special, but this honor is especially sweet because of this vehicle's history and its connection to one of the world's first female Arctic explorers—Louise Arner Boyd," said Jack Boyd Smith Jr., owner of The JBS Collection. "At the Concours events we travel to, including Hampton Court Palace, every automobile in the awards showfield is singularly spectacular and worthy of the highest honors. What often can distinguish vehicles at these events are the stories. This Packard tells such a great story, and we're always excited to share its unique past with the world. We're thankful to the event organizers, fellow owners, and attendees for recognizing the impeccable condition and historical importance of this Packard Twelve."

A polar bear hood ornament adorns The JBS Collection's 1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Custom Convertible Sedan by Dietrich (top, bottom left), originally owned by renowned Arctic explorer Louise Arner Boyd. The vehicle received The Chairman's Award at the 2025 Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, Sept. 5-7, in the London borough of Richmond upon Thames. The Concours drew more than 15,000 visitors and exhibited over 500 vehicles. Boyd (bottom right), one of the world's first female Arctic explorers, originally commissioned the Packard for her time in Poland as a U.S. delegate for the International Geographical Congress. JBS Collection

The 14th edition of the annual Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace drew more than 15,000 visitors to the Hampton Court Palace grounds and exhibited over 500 vehicles. Highlights included celebrations of Formula 1’s 75th anniversary and dedicated concours classes covering each automotive decade.

The Best in Show award—selected by fellow Concours participants from among 75 rare and historically significant automobiles on display for award consideration—was presented to a 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I, known as The Phantom of Love. Commissioned as a romantic gesture by businessman Clarence Gasque for his wife, the Phantom I featured a Rococo-inspired interior, with Aubusson tapestries, that was inspired by Marie Antoinette’s sedan chair and designed by the legendary coachbuilders, Charles Clark & Sons.

Hampton Court Palace originally began construction in 1514 for Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, the chief minister of King Henry VIII, and is renowned for manicured gardens and exquisite fountains that make the location an ideal atmosphere in which to enjoy the lasting magnificence of rare, ornate, and historic automobiles. Hampton Court is also known for its celebrated maze, its historic royal tennis court, and a monumental grapevine thought to be one of the largest in the world.

In 2024, Smith Jr. came close to sweeping an entire category at the Hampton Court event. The JBS Collection's 1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron—known as the "Imperial 8"—was awarded Second Place in 2024 in the 'Best Pre-1940 American Coachbuilt Car' category, and its legendary 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible, originally commissioned and owned by famed American aviator Amelia Earhart, won first place in the very same category.

"Hampton Court Palace has a beautiful atmosphere—the surroundings and pageantry of the event are breathtaking," said Smith Jr. "It was an honor and a thrill to be back this year with another vehicle connected to an important woman from American history. Louise Boyd was a young lady who lived during a time when women weren't supposed to be adventurers or explorers. They weren't supposed to be fearless and pioneering, or lead rescue missions and expeditions into the frozen tundra. With her passion for life, living, and exploration, Ms. Boyd helped to impact history and change the narrative for future generations of women all over the world. It is an absolute honor to be able to share her 1934 Packard Twelve with the world. We are grateful for the award."

The 1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Custom Convertible Dietrich Sedan—its captivating and inimitable extended lines designed by legendary automotive wunderkind Alexis de Sakhnoffsky—was also featured in the October 2024 premiere of The Journey, a video series produced by The JBS Collection, LaVine Restorations, and Eyedart Creative Studio that documents several of the important, award-winning restorations The JBS Collection and LaVine Restorations have undertaken and completed over the years.

