Hot August Nights Foundation Annual Coat Drive returns October 1–31, 2025

Reno, Nev. – The Hot August Nights Foundation, the non-profit arm of Hot August Nights, kicks off its annual winter coat drive to support in-need and at-risk youth in the Reno-Sparks community. From October 1 through October 31, community members are encouraged to donate new and gently used winter coats in sizes ranging from infant to adult.

Donations can be made at the following drop-off locations: Hot August Nights office, Summit Racing Equipment, Champion Chevrolet, 1st Choice Automotive Restoration, First Independent Bank, Sam’s Sparkle Shop, Engine 8 Urban Winery, Swill Coffee & Wine, Grand Sierra Resort, and The Nugget Casino Resort.

“The Hot August Nights Foundation is committed to supporting children and youth in our community year-round,” said Linda Lott, Hot August Nights Foundation President. “Our annual coat drive remains one of our longest-running programs because something as simple as a coat can make a profound difference. With the help of our partners, volunteers, and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, we’re able to ensure these coats reach the kids who need them most. Together, we’re not just providing warmth—we’re showing our community’s care and compassion.”

Donation Drop-Off Locations (during normal business hours, Oct. 1–31):

Hot August Nights Office, 1425 East Greg Street, Sparks, NV 89431

Champion Chevrolet, 800 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89510

Summit Racing Equipment, 960 Glendale Ave., Sparks, NV 89431

Choice Automotive Restoration, 850 Marietta Way, Sparks, NV 89431 Sam’s Sparkle Shop, 1825 Frazer Ave., Sparks, NV 89431

Engine 8 Urban Winery, 1260 Avenue of the Oaks, Suite 150, Sparks, NV 89431

Swill Coffee & Wine, 3366 Lakeside Court, Reno, NV 89509

First Independent Bank locations: Kietzke - 5335 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89511 Sparks Marina - 725 Sparks Boulevard, Sparks, NV 89434

Grand Sierra Resort, 2500 E 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89595 (Bell Desk)

The Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks, NV 89431 (Hotel Lobby, near the front desk)

To learn more about the Hot August Nights Foundation or to make a contribution, visit HotAugustNightsFoundation.org.

About Hot August Nights Foundation

A separate entity of Hot August Nights, the Hot August Nights Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), provides resources and opportunities for in-need or at-risk children, helping them build meaningful and productive lives. Foundation members volunteer their time year-round, supporting our partner school, advancing educational initiatives, assisting with the Katie Grace Foundation shoe project, and engaging in a variety of other endeavors benefiting kids in-need or at-risk in our community. For more information, call 775-356-1956 or visit HotAugustNightsFoundation.org.

