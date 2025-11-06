Hot August Nights names new Executive Director

RENO, Nev. (November 2025) — Hot August Nights has announced Lisa Jansen as its new Executive Director, bringing fresh leadership to one of Nevada’s most iconic annual events as it gears up to celebrate 40 years of classic cars, music, and community.

Jansen brings more than 20 years of experience in event management, community engagement, and marketing throughout the state. Most recently, she served as Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at One Nevada Credit Union, where she led statewide marketing campaigns, sponsorships, and community partnerships that elevated brand presence and deepened community connections.

Previously, Jansen was the Director of Special Events and Entertainment at the Nugget Casino Resort, where she managed some of the region’s most recognized events including the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off, Star Spangled Sparks, and Hot August Nights at the Nugget. Her leadership extended across marketing events, sponsorship development, vendor coordination, and large-scale event logistics.

“The Hot August Nights Board was impressed with the depth of experience Lisa brings, from large-scale event management to community engagement,” said Tim Holland, President of the Hot August Nights Board. “She recognizes that Hot August Nights isn’t just a Nevada tradition—it’s a celebration that connects enthusiasts from across the country and around the world. Lisa’s leadership will help us honor our roots while inspiring the next generation of the global car community.”

Outside of her professional career, Jansen is deeply involved in the community. She’s an Honorary Member of the Rotary Club of Reno, a Paul Harris Fellow, and a former board member for 39 North Downtown and the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce. She’s also the co-owner of Ronin Fermentation Project, an award-winning brewery in Graeagle, California. Her work and dedication have earned her a Twenty Under 40 Award and recognition from the Nevada Women’s Fund Women of Achievement.

“Hot August Nights has always held a special place in my heart,” said Lisa Jansen. “I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside the incredible staff, board of directors, and dedicated volunteers who make this event possible year after year. As we celebrate 40 years next summer, my goal is to honor our history while strengthening partnerships, growing participation, and ensuring Hot August Nights continues to thrive for generations to come.”

As Executive Director, Jansen will focus on strengthening sponsor relationships, expanding community engagement, growing the volunteer base, increasing annual car registrations, and enhancing the visitor experience to further preserve Hot August Nights as a Nevada legacy event for generations to come.

Upcoming Hot August Night Events in 2026

VIRGINIA CITY EVENT - July 31st - August 1st Register Now!

RENO/SPARKS MAIN EVENT - July 31st - August 9th Register Now!

Spring Fever - May 8th - 9th Register Now!

