Hot Wheels Legends Tour showcases top builds of 2025

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.— As the 2025 Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 — the global contest giving one custom car builder the chance to have their creation immortalized as the next Hot Wheels die-cast — comes to a close, Hot Wheels is looking back at this year’s standout regional winners. A total of 26 custom builds have been selected to compete in the regional finals following events across 16 countries, including 11 U.S. regional winners and a Walmart Virtual Contest.

Hot Wheels will host three distinct regional finals including the United States, Latin America and Europe and the Middle East, with the three finalists competing in the Global Grand Finale on November 15. The regional finals and grand finale will be streamed virtually on Hot Wheels’ YouTube channel and @HotWheelsoffical on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram allowing enthusiasts and builders around the world to tune in.

2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Regional Finals and Global Grand Finale Schedule:

November 4 at 6PM PST: Regional Finals (Virtual) – United States

November 5 at 6PM CST: Regional Finals (Virtual) – Latin America

November 7 at 6PM GMT: Regional Finals (Virtual) – Europe and Middle East

November 15 at 9AM PST: Global Grand Finale (Virtual)

United States Winners

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Tampa, Florida: Florida native Robert Harden and his V8-swapped 1974 Porsche 914 took home the win at the first North American event this past April. The car features a hand-built composite body and extended front and rear fenders, giving the bright orange Porsche a distinctive look. Power comes from a 427-cubic-inch stroker V8 producing more than 630 horsepower. To complement its aggressive exterior and enhance performance, the 914 is equipped with modern Porsche Boxster S suspension and brakes.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Atlanta, Georgia: Jared Pink’s custom 1990 Nissan 300ZX was saved from the scrapyard and rebuilt to deliver jaw-dropping burnouts. Over the past five years, he’s documented the project on YouTube, tackling nearly every aspect of the build himself at his shop. At its heart sits a Chevy Big Block V8 with a ram tunnel and scoop, intentionally left without a hood to put the monstrous engine on full display.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Charlotte, North Carolina: Noel Santos acquired the shell of a 1954 Grumman Olson Sunbeam Bread Truck and spent eight years completing a full frame-off restoration. The final design came to him in a dream, and he brought it to life with intricate custom metalwork. Santos mounted the

shell on a 2008 Chevy Express frame with airbag suspension for a sleek lowrider stance, all powered by a modern 6.0-liter LS V8 engine.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Detroit, Michigan: Michigan-based artist Joey Ruiter took home the trophy in Detroit with his “Reboot Buggy,” a street-legal, hand-built steel-tube creation. The minimalist interior features toggle switches and 5-point harnesses, while a mid-mounted 6.3-liter Chevrolet V8 with Turbo 400 transmission powers 40-inch wheels with 28 inches of suspension travel, giving the buggy impressive on- and off-road capability.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Jeff Kruse’s 1968 Chevy Camaro pays tribute to the father-son bond that inspired his custom car career. It features a 4.5-inch chopped roof, widened body, and butterfly-split hood with ghosted flames. Power comes from a Chevy 350 with eight injector stacks piercing the hood, while a custom air suspension setup gives the car an aggressive stance.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Kansas City, Kansas: Clint DeVine’s 1990 Chevy S10 features a striking patina and a western-style hauler bed inspired by his grandmother’s love of antiques and his Texas upbringing. Riding on custom air suspension, the truck sits flush to the ground and is powered by a fully built 4.1-liter 250 inline-6 from a 1970 Chevy with a TH350 transmission. The hauler bed adds a rare, streamlined touch to the lowrider design.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Austin, Texas: “Bombshell Betty,” Donnie Dye’s custom 1952 Buick Super Riviera, is a six-time record holder at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Built as a method to mentor at-risk youth, the project has grown into a nationwide effort with more than 20 volunteers. The chopped, rocket-inspired Buick houses a straight-eight motor, roll cage, fire suppression system, and parachute, reaching speeds of 200 mph.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Houston, Texas: Paul Suniga’s one-of-a-kind, shark-inspired tow truck, “Sharknatow,” stole the show in Houston. Built to showcase his personality and lifestyle, the truck features a custom metal fabrication and an airbrush livery featuring sharks on the hood, fenders, and even biting the tow hook. Under the hood sits a 383 Stroker motor, while old-school hot rod “Big Meat” wheels and tires complete the look.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Las Vegas, Nevada: Calvin Calp took home the trophy at Las Vegas’ inaugural Legends Tour with his one-of-a-kind Chevrolet Custom. Originally a Chevrolet Cab, the hot rod features a bespoke tube chassis, custom suspension, a removed roof, and reworked bed, windshield, and grille, powered by a small-block Chevy V8 on staggered 20- and 22-inch wheels.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

San Diego, California: Christian Delgado’s 1972 Chevrolet C50, built in just two months, turned heads at the San Diego Legends Tour stop. Riding on air suspension with 24-inch wheels, the truck’s lowered stance complements the eccentric purple paint. It features a chopped cabin, new rear access door, intricate metalwork, and a 6.0-liter V8, while the interior combines technology and craftsmanship with right-hand drive, an iPad dash integration, and a JL audio system.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

El Segundo, California: Over six years, full-time blacksmith and coppersmith Joe Magliato built ‘Trinity’, a copper-and-brass vehicle inspired by a futuristic stagecoach. Nearly every component—including the body, frame, seats, steering wheel, gas tanks, dashboard, and exhaust—was handmade. Inside, hammered aluminum and copper seats feature a unique third rear seat positioned above the front two, while a rebuilt truck motor, 700R transmission, and Jaguar rear end power the vehicle.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Walmart Virtual Contest Winner: The winner of this year’s Walmart Virtual Tour Stop is Joshua Woodworth of Oklahoma City, who took the title with his 1946 Willys Jeep. Woodworth built the one-of-a-kind “Jeeprod” by hand with his daughters in their home garage, transforming the classic Jeep into a radically customized hot rod. The build features a 10-inch chopped body, fully custom suspension and oversized mud tires for a bold stance. Under the hood, a 5.7-liter LS engine with a BTR Stage 4 camshaft and custom headers delivers power to match its aggressive design.

International Winners:

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

UAE: Jaber Al Mohannadi’s fully customized 2016 BMW i8 features a carbon-fiber body kit, 20-inch Forgiato forged wheels, a quad-exit exhaust, and phone-controlled air suspension. Inside, a star-studded headliner with animated shooting stars, a carbon-fiber steering wheel, and a crystal M gear selector complete the one-of-a-kind build.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

France: Sébastien Robillard’s S2000 started as a father-son passion project, featuring a fully redesigned body kit with front and rear aero and upgraded wheels to complement its aggressive stance.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Germany: Heiko Behrend’s first car, a 2002 Honda Civic Type R, has been transformed from a 200-horsepower street car into a race-ready machine. What began with a modified exhaust has grown into a full build featuring a supercharger, custom wrap, striking spoiler, and bright yellow roll cage.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Poland: Crafted as a tribute to the iconic Group B rally era, Paul Czarnecki’s custom FIAT 126B is his personal take on a rally homologation vehicle. With 40% of the build 3D-printed and the rest handmade in his garage, this one-of-a-kind, rally-inspired FIAT stands as a testament to passion and determination.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Turkey: Transformed into a cyberpunk-inspired art car, Sanayi Güzeli’s 1990 Tofas Sahin blends street culture with futuristic design. Retaining the stock 1.4-liter engine, the build adds a new body kit, custom tire paints, and offset wheels for an eye-catching, otherworldly look. Inspired by neighborhood culture and street presence, the project reimagines the Tofas as if it exists in another universe.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Brazil: Thiago Marco Baptista Pereira Araújo dos Santos’ 1972 Volkswagen SP2 has been modified for competition, featuring a high-downforce rear wing, custom racing livery, lightweight wheels, and optimized engine, transmission, and ECU. Inside, the car is equipped with bucket racing seats and a sport steering wheel.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

England: A 14-year labor of love for Paul Foster and his son, this 1982 BMW 3 Series has been modified to resemble a Group 2 rally car, featuring enlarged wheel arches, an alloy diffuser and front splitter, and an original Group 5 rear spoiler. The vibrant paint and visual enhancements pay tribute to ’80s and ’90s BMW touring cars. Under the hood, a 420-horsepower 5.0-liter Rover V8 powers the car through a side-exit exhaust and DTM gearbox.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Mexico: Jesus Daniel Payan Gastelum’s one-off Beetle has been converted into an off-road pickup truck. With upgraded suspension, reinforced control arms, and 37-inch tires, the classic

has been lifted significantly and features electric side steps for easy entry. Built for rugged terrain, it includes KC headlights, a bright paint job for visibility, and is powered by a 6.0-liter LS V8.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Colombia: César Augusto Jaimes Real’s 1952 Willy’s Jeep was restored from scratch and transformed into a hot rod–off-road hybrid. The original 4-cylinder engine was swapped for a V8, paired with lowered suspension and 31-inch off-road tires for versatility. Finished in a military-inspired livery with personal family touches, the Jeep cruises in style on or off the road.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Peru: Damian Ode Jamis’ 1928 Ford “RatRot” impressed the judges in Peru. Built from parts of various Ford Model A vehicles (1928–1952), the RatRot features a flathead V8 with dual flame-shooting exhausts. With no hood to showcase the engine, it sports a weathered green finish on orange wheels, complemented by modern upholstery and playful decals.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Benelux: François Boulengier, Giovanni Capizzi, Vadim Faucona, and Tony Luciano took home the Benelux trophy with their Plymouth Duster. Originally a barn-find wreck, the Duster underwent a complete racecar transformation inspired by American NASCAR and European engineering. Power comes from a BMW V12 M70 engine with a custom exhaust and engine management system, paired with a BMW M3 manual gearbox, custom driveshaft, reinforced chassis, upgraded suspension, and Wilwood brakes. The race-ready interior features a digital dash, carbon finishes, racing seat with harness, and full roll cage, while the bodywork includes 3D-printed widebody flares and custom front and rear spoilers.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Italy: Tony Lafata and Saverio Tanzi claimed victory in Italy with their Porsche 997, which had sat unused for seven years in Kuwait. After roughly 2,000 hours of labor, the car was brought back to life with a wide-body kit, ducktail spoiler, custom LED taillight bar, and retrofitted headlights inspired by the latest 911. It rides on smartphone-controlled air suspension, with an interior reupholstered in biscuit-colored leather and matching seatbelts, while the rear houses a fully rebuilt engine.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Spain & Portugal: Alberto Tena’s 1992 Honda NSX, a 12-year passion project, claimed the regional tour victory. From his own workshop, Tena spent over a decade modifying the NSX, which now features an updated suspension setup, aftermarket wheels, side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a supercharger, transforming the once-stock JDM classic into a high-performance custom build.

Chile: Hugo Félix González Ibáñez’s customized 1980 Austin Mini Speedster was converted into a two-seater with the roof removed and features a fully custom windshield, reinforced doors for added rigidity, and a repositioned front end for powertrain access. Finished in a classic color with a unique design, the Speedster blends vintage charm with bold custom work.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit www.HotWheels.com/Legends.

Fans can watch live on Hot Wheels’ YouTube, Instagram, TikTok channels, and MattelCreations.com

