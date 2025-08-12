Jaguar D-Type Racer to highlight Broad Arrow’s inaugural Zürich sale

Robin Möhl / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

London, England - Broad Arrow Auctions to offer one of the most pristine examples of the iconic Jaguar D-Type at its inaugural Zürich Auction this November.

One of only 71 produced, Chassis XKD 551 is a rare short-nose version of the D-Type and one of the last to have been manufactured. Its desirability is undeniable and further enhanced by the fact that it has never been used in competition, which will undoubtedly generate intense interest among the international collector car community.

The Jaguar D-Type will be a highlight of Broad Arrow’s Zürich Auction, which will be held in partnership with Auto Zürich at the world-famous Dolder Grand hotel on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

“We are extremely honored to have been granted the opportunity to offer this incredible Jaguar D-Type at our first Zürich Auction,” says Yves Boitel, Car Specialist, EMEA, at Broad Arrow Auctions. “The fact that this car has never been used competitively and has been meticulously cared for throughout its life, makes it one of the most exceptional D-Types in existence and one that will surely create great excitement among collectors.”

Robin Möhl / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Manufactured in 1956, chassis XKD 551 was sold to its first private owner in October 1957, who rather than heading to the nearest racetrack as many D-Types did, carefully converted it to semi-XKSS specification, removing the central bulkhead, adding a passenger door, and fitting a full-width windscreen. In 1963, ownership moved to Hon. James Dawnay, who famously owned and raced the Aston Martin DBR1/1. Motorsport provenance continued when it was sold to Australian Formula 1 driver Paul Hawkins.

The 1970s saw another owner remove the XKSS-style modifications to return this highly collectible D-Type to its original configuration, and it eventually landed with its current Swiss owner in 1994. Prior to this, the original XK inline-six engine (no. E 2070-9) had been removed to ensure its preservation, with a correct specification engine fitted in its place. The new owner invested in a significant rebuild of the original engine, which continued to be preserved in storage for the next two decades. Recently, XKD 551 was reunited with its original engine, still fresh from its 2005 rebuild, and this incredible D-Type was treated to a service by the renowned Swiss specialists Graber Sportgarage in preparation for the sale.

Robin Möhl / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

This extremely rare, un-raced example of the iconic Jaguar D-Type, complete with matching chassis and engine numbers, represents a remarkable opportunity for any discerning collector. It is also accompanied by previous FIA Historical Identity Form (1992), FIA Passport (2009) and FIVA Identity Card (2012), and is eligible for the world's most celebrated historic racing events, including the Goodwood Revival, Silverstone Classic, Mille Miglia Storica, Le Mans Classic, Monaco Historic Grand Prix, and Spa Classic.

“The excitement is building ahead of our inaugural Zürich Auction,” says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments for Switzerland at Broad Arrow Auctions. “The addition of this truly superb example of the iconic Jaguar D-Type will undoubtedly add to that excitement among international car collectors. There is plenty more to come and we can’t wait to share additional news on the highly desirable models that will be joining the catalogue soon.”

Additional information on The Zürich Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in consigning to or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this very special addition to the international collector car calendar.

Robin Möhl / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow now expands its global auction footprint with three new auctions in 2025 to be held during Zoute Grand Prix, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

