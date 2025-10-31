Learn about the history behind the Chicago Auto Show at three special engagements

Old Cars fans, here's your chance to learn about the history of the Chicago Auto Show from Old Cars' own contributor, Mitch Frumkin.

Audiences will enjoy a cinematic performance featuring the annual Windy City auto celebration through the decades.

There will be three opportunities to attend the presentation, December 15, January 13 and January 18. (Please see images below for times and locations)

This 50-minute presentation features an engaging blend of vintage photographs, color film clips, period music, and voices from over 100 editions of the iconic Chicago Auto Show.

Viewers will experience the unveiling of historic vehicles; displays of classic automobiles, American muscle and pony cars, imports from around the globe, exotic supercars, futuristic dream cars, and concept vehicles, alongside renowned sports figures, political and entertainment celebrities, Broadway-style musical performances, and much more.

M. J. (Mitch) Frumkin, Chicago Auto Show historian, will serve as the in-person commentator throughout the video presentations.

Attendees have opportunities to win passes to the 118th annual Chicago Auto Show (Feb 7-16, 2026), examples of the latest Turtle Wax products, and copies of the 194-page book, First To One Hundred - History of First 100 Chicago Auto Shows.

To arrange a performance of this enjoyable experience for car clubs, historical societies, libraries, and corporate events, please reach out to Mitch at drive@flash.net.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.