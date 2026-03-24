EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Mark your calendars for the 2026 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm on July 11th

The Studebaker National Museum announced the eighth annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Old Cars Weekly

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Studebaker National Museum announced the eighth annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, co-presented by The JBS Collection & LaVine Restorations. This exclusive gathering celebrates automotive design, engineering and culture and will be held Saturday, July 11, 2026 and hosted by the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana. The Concours will open to the public at 10am and will close at 4pm. The Pass-In-Review and Awards Ceremony will begin at 2:30pm.

2026’s event will celebrate Pontiac’s centennial with a class devoted to Pontiac automobiles of all years.  Other featured marques are Indiana’s legendary brands Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg. Custom-bodied Full Classic® automobiles will be featured in the “Coachbuilt Classics” class and Pontiac GTO automobiles will be featured in the “GTO: Gran Turismo Omologato” class. The Concours at Copshaholm will highlight ‘finned’ American automobiles of the ‘50s and 60s in the “Fabulous Fins” class. Other classes include “Motorcars of the Lincoln Highway,” an open class for 1913-1926 automobiles, “European Economy,” an open class for ‘affordable’ European automobiles, “New Deal Motoring,” an open class for American 1933-1942 automobiles, and “Vintage Motorcycles,” an open class for all motorcycles. Rounding out the show field will be “Hail to the Chief,” a class for Studebaker Presidents of all years.

Awards will be presented in all classes, as well as Best of Show and other special awards of distinction. The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by renowned automotive historian and raconteur, Bill Rothermel.

To submit your car for application, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org/vehicleapplication.  The full class list is shown below. The submission deadline is March 31, 2026, and notifications regarding the Selection Committee’s decision will be postmarked by April 17, 2026.

  • Auburns & Cords – A Class for all Auburn and Cord automobiles
  • It’s a Duesy! – A Class for Duesenberg automobiles
  • Coachbuilt Classics – An open class for custom-bodied Full Classic® automobiles
  • Motorcars of the Lincoln Highway – An open class for 1913-1926 automobiles
  • Hail to the Chief – A Class for Studebaker Presidents of all years
  • New Deal Motoring – An open class for American 1933-1942 automobiles
  • Vintage Motorcycles – An open class for all motorcycles
  • The GTO: Gran Turismo Omologato – An open class for Pontiac GTO automobiles
  • European Economy – An open class for “affordable” European automobiles
  • Fabulous Fins – An open class for “finned” American automobiles of the ‘50s and 60s
  • Pontiac Centennial – Pontiacs of all years

For more information, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar?  Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/

2026 Concours d'Elegance at CopshaholmJBS Collection & LaVine Restorations
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
[L:R] The late Michael Turner’s 1939 Jaguar SS100, ex-military 1942 Ford 4x4 and trailer and 1968 Jaguar 340
Old Car NewsRenowned automotive and aviation artist, Michael Turner’s car collection featured at Bonhams|Cars Goodwood Member’s Meeting SaleOld Cars Weekly
The Silent Knight comes out on top at Amelia Island
Old Car NewsThe Silent Knight comes out on top at Amelia IslandOld Cars Weekly
A vintage red Chevrolet Impala cruises along the waterfront near the Kent Island Yacht Club during the Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival, which features classic vehicles, boats, and family activities each summer. Get advanced discounted tickets at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org.
Old Car NewsCars, boats, and Monaco Grand Prix weekend headline Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival June 6-7Old Cars Weekly
Ex-Jim Clark and Dan Gurney historic Ford-powered race cars to headline inaugural Bonhams|Cars Laguna Seca Sale
Old Car NewsEx-Jim Clark and Dan Gurney historic Ford-powered race cars to headline inaugural Bonhams|Cars Laguna Seca SaleOld Cars Weekly
Corvettes at Carlisle 2026 to salute the red, white and blue with ever-popular all-Corvette American flag
Old Car NewsCorvettes at Carlisle 2026 to salute the red, white and blue with ever-popular all-Corvette American flagOld Cars Weekly
Charlotte Motor Speedway’s AutoFair to host rare classics, muscle cars and unique rides on April 9-11
Old Car NewsCharlotte Motor Speedway’s AutoFair to host rare classics, muscle cars and unique rides on April 9-11Old Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest