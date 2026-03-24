Mark your calendars for the 2026 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm on July 11th

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Studebaker National Museum announced the eighth annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, co-presented by The JBS Collection & LaVine Restorations. This exclusive gathering celebrates automotive design, engineering and culture and will be held Saturday, July 11, 2026 and hosted by the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana. The Concours will open to the public at 10am and will close at 4pm. The Pass-In-Review and Awards Ceremony will begin at 2:30pm.

2026’s event will celebrate Pontiac’s centennial with a class devoted to Pontiac automobiles of all years. Other featured marques are Indiana’s legendary brands Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg. Custom-bodied Full Classic® automobiles will be featured in the “Coachbuilt Classics” class and Pontiac GTO automobiles will be featured in the “GTO: Gran Turismo Omologato” class. The Concours at Copshaholm will highlight ‘finned’ American automobiles of the ‘50s and 60s in the “Fabulous Fins” class. Other classes include “Motorcars of the Lincoln Highway,” an open class for 1913-1926 automobiles, “European Economy,” an open class for ‘affordable’ European automobiles, “New Deal Motoring,” an open class for American 1933-1942 automobiles, and “Vintage Motorcycles,” an open class for all motorcycles. Rounding out the show field will be “Hail to the Chief,” a class for Studebaker Presidents of all years.

Awards will be presented in all classes, as well as Best of Show and other special awards of distinction. The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by renowned automotive historian and raconteur, Bill Rothermel.

To submit your car for application, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org/vehicleapplication. The full class list is shown below. The submission deadline is March 31, 2026, and notifications regarding the Selection Committee’s decision will be postmarked by April 17, 2026.

Auburns & Cords – A Class for all Auburn and Cord automobiles

It’s a Duesy! – A Class for Duesenberg automobiles

A Class for Duesenberg automobiles Coachbuilt Classics – An open class for custom-bodied Full Classic® automobiles

An open class for custom-bodied Full Classic® automobiles Motorcars of the Lincoln Highway – An open class for 1913-1926 automobiles

An open class for 1913-1926 automobiles Hail to the Chief – A Class for Studebaker Presidents of all years

A Class for Studebaker Presidents of all years New Deal Motoring – An open class for American 1933-1942 automobiles

Vintage Motorcycles – An open class for all motorcycles

An open class for all motorcycles The GTO: Gran Turismo Omologato – An open class for Pontiac GTO automobiles

An open class for Pontiac GTO automobiles European Economy – An open class for “affordable” European automobiles

An open class for “affordable” European automobiles Fabulous Fins – An open class for “finned” American automobiles of the ‘50s and 60s

An open class for “finned” American automobiles of the ‘50s and 60s Pontiac Centennial – Pontiacs of all years

For more information, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.

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