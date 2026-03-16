Charlotte Motor Speedway’s AutoFair to host rare classics, muscle cars and unique rides on April 9-11

From modern muscle to rare classics like this 1967 Ford Mustang GTA 390 Convertible, hundreds of vehicles representing decades of automotive history will fill the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway during AutoFair, April 9–11. Charlotte Motor Speedway's AutoFair

CONCORD, N.C. — From rolling pieces of American history to award-winning muscle cars, this year’s AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway, April 9-11, is set to showcase an incredible lineup of vehicles when the Southeast’s largest automotive gathering returns this spring.

With hundreds of cars spanning nearly a century of automotive design, fans will have the opportunity to explore everything from rare classics and custom builds to modern performance machines, all displayed across the legendary speedway grounds.

Throughout the weekend, guests can get up close to remarkable show cars, meet passionate collectors and experience the stories behind the vehicles that helped shape decades of car culture.

Here’s a preview of a few show-stopping rides set to be on display:

1967 Ford Mustang GTA 390 Convertible



A dream car for Mustang fans, this 1967 GTA Convertible pairs bold styling with a powerful 390 V8. The rare “GTA” designation was only used for one year on automatic GT models, making examples like this especially hard to find today. Recently restored and already a national award-winner, this classic muscle car is sure to turn heads.

1967 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible

A true icon of the muscle car era, the 1967 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible delivers the performance and style that defined the late 1960s. Powered by a four-speed manual transmission, this 442 helped cement Oldsmobile’s place in the muscle car wars. With just over 1,100 four-speed convertibles produced, it remains a rare and highly sought-after classic.

1932 Lincoln KB V-12 Berlin Limousine

A towering symbol of 1930s luxury, this hand-built limousine represents the height of American automotive craftsmanship. Powered by Lincoln’s mighty V-12 engine, the massive machine was designed for the wealthy and powerful of its era. Family lore even suggests the imposing limousine was once driven by infamous Chicago gangster Al Capone, adding a touch of Prohibition-era intrigue to an already unforgettable vehicle.

1955 Chevrolet Bookmobile

One of the most unique vehicles in the show, this 1955 Chevrolet Bookmobile is a rolling piece of American history. Long before the internet, trucks like this traveled rural roads delivering books directly to families and children who had little access to libraries. After serving Anderson County, South Carolina communities for 35 years, this beautifully restored vehicle now stands as a nostalgic reminder of when libraries truly hit the road.

1931 Cadillac

Step back into the golden age of automotive luxury with this stunning 1931 Cadillac. Built during an era when craftsmanship and elegance defined the American automobile, this beautifully preserved classic offers fans a rare look at the style and sophistication that made Cadillac one of the world’s premier luxury brands.

Ford Performance Ride-Along Experience

Beyond the incredible show vehicles, fans can also experience the thrill of modern performance as Ford Performance returns to AutoFair with its popular ride-along experiences through the Eye of the ROVAL™. Guests will have the opportunity to feel the power and precision of Ford’s high-performance machines from the passenger seat.

On top of specialty vehicles filling the infield, dozens of car clubs will be showcased throughout the show. From groups dedicated to Mustangs and Audis to Jeeps and custom builds, AutoFair brings together an incredible mix of automotive communities and styles from every decade.

With hundreds of cars on display, interactive experiences and passionate enthusiasts from across the region, Charlotte AutoFair offers a weekend packed with horsepower, nostalgia and automotive culture for fans of every generation.

TICKETS:

Three-day ticket packages are just $40. Kids 12 and under get in FREE. Tickets are available online at www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or can be purchased at the gate.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

Car owners interested in displaying their car, click here.

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