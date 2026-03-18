Corvettes at Carlisle 2026 to salute the red, white and blue with ever-popular all-Corvette American flag

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA – One of the most photographed traditions associated with Corvettes at Carlisle (August 27-29) is set to return to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds as Corvette owners once again come together to create a massive American Flag display made entirely of America’s Sports Car.

Each year, Corvettes at Carlisle welcomes thousands of enthusiasts and about 3,000 Corvettes to the Fun Field at the Carlisle Fairgrounds for the world’s largest Corvette gathering, celebrating every generation of the iconic sports car. Among the many activities planned during the event, the Corvette American Flag formation stands out as a memorable tribute to both patriotism and the Corvette community. With the America 250 Celebration in full swing and ongoing into the summer, this showcase is a fitting tribute to all things U.S.A.

The display will bring together more than 150 Corvettes from across multiple generations, carefully positioned to recreate the American flag using red, white, and blue cars, while Carlisle Blue Corvettes represent the flagpole. When complete, the formation showcases a stunning sea of color and precision across the Fun Field, highlighting both the creativity and camaraderie of Corvette owners.

Pulling off the display requires careful coordination and planning and show guests can watch it unfold in real time on Friday, August 28 between 9 AM and 2 PM. Participating cars are staged and guided into position one at a time to ensure the formation is accurate when viewed from above and across the grounds. While the process takes time to assemble, the finished display becomes one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

The concept originated with Carlisle Events co-owner Lance Miller and known automotive enthusiast, who first envisioned the idea as a way to combine two enduring symbols of Americana.

“Creating the American Flag out of Corvettes was truly a dream come true,” said Miller. “The Corvette community always rallies behind something special, and seeing owners work together to create a patriotic display like this really captures what Corvettes at Carlisle is all about.”

Participation in the Corvette American Flag display is limited, and Corvette owners interested in being part of the formation are encouraged to register early, as available spaces fill quickly.

For more information about Corvettes at Carlisle or to learn how to participate in the Corvette American Flag display, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.