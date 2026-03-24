Renowned automotive and aviation artist, Michael Turner’s car collection featured at Bonhams|Cars Goodwood Member’s Meeting Sale

[L:R] The late Michael Turner’s 1939 Jaguar SS100, ex-military 1942 Ford 4x4 and trailer and 1968 Jaguar 340 Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Goodwood, UK. Bonhams|Cars has confirmed that a collection of fine historic classic cars, formerly owned by the celebrated automotive and aviation artist, Michael Turner, will feature at the Goodwood Members Meeting Sale on April 19, with the deadline for further final consignments just days away. Michael Turner, 91, sadly passed away in December 2025 and three of his cars will be presented at the sale.

The headline vehicle at the Goodwood Members Meeting Sale is Turner’s beloved 1939 Jaguar SS100, registration number DTF28, that he owned for nearly 70 years and used as a daily driver for much of his ownership. This likely makes DFT28 the longest ownership duration of any of the 116 3.5-litre SS100s originally manufactured.

Michael Turner’s Jaguar SS100 presents with chassis number 39075 and engine number M1052E. Prior to Turner’s ownership, DTF28 had an extensive racing history having competed post-war at Silverstone, Croft, Prescott and, fittingly, Goodwood.

Previously presented in light blue with red interior trim, the SS100 underwent extensive restoration in the late 1980s and early 1990s where it was repainted in his favorite dark blue. Appropriately, one of the early post-restoration journeys undertaken by Turner in the SS100 was to the first Goodwood Revival Meeting in 1998.

Also joining the Jaguar SS100 is Turner’s Jaguar 340 / Mk2 4.2, registration TOY200F, with no reserve. Originally built in 1968 as a Jaguar 340, it was later fitted with the 4.2-litre Jaguar straight six engine, as well as being cosmetically enhanced to Mk2 specification with lowered suspension, louvred bonnet and other improvements.

The final ex-Michael Turner car presented at Goodwood Members Meeting Sale is a 1942 ex-military Ford GPW Jeep 4x4 Utility and trailer with no reserve. The ex-military Ford and accompanying trailer would be an ideal companion to attend the forthcoming Goodwood Revival in style.

Tim Schofield, Head of UK Sales for Bonhams|Cars, said: "The partnership between Bonhams|Cars and the Goodwood Estate dates back nearly 30 years and is a cornerstone of our UK auction programme. I’m delighted to kick off our 2026 Goodwood sales at Members Meeting on 19 April with a wonderful collection of cars from the famous automotive artist, Michael Turner, who sadly passed away last year. Bonhams has previously sold many of Michael’s paintings, and his Jaguar SS100 has previously raced on the Goodwood motor circuit where the Bonhams|Cars Members’ Meeting sale takes place, which both make this a fitting location for the sale of his precious cars.”

Final consignments for the Goodwood Members Meeting Sale on 19 April are welcomed. Other highlights of the sale including a diverse selection of historic classic cars such as a BMW 327/28 and 1925 Bentley 3.0-Litre Boat Tail Tourer, through to a 1984 Aston Martin V8 Volante and a very rare manual gearbox 2002 Lamborghini Murcielago.

About Bonhams|Cars: Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterised by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience as a premier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our recently introduced Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars host 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, RetroMobile in Paris, Laguna Seca on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, fromvintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com

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