Mike & Laurie Yager’s MYGarage Museum collection going under the hammer

Mike and Laurie Yager Mid-America Motorworks

Effingham, Illinois - After more than five decades of active involvement in the automotive hobby, Mike and Laurie Yager have announced their retirement from day-to-day responsibilities in Illinois at Mid-America Motorworks and their upcoming move to Florida. As part of this new chapter, Mike will be sharing portions of his personal MYGarage Museum collection with fellow collectors and enthusiasts around the world.

Built over many years, the MYGarage Museum collection reflects Mike’s passion for Corvettes, air-cooled Volkswagens, vintage petroliana, and roadside Americana. From rare vehicles to one-of-a-kind memorabilia, the collection has drawn visitors to Effingham to experience the stories behind the pieces.

To help place selected items into new hands, the Yagers have partnered with Mecum Auctions and their longtime friend Dana Mecum. The plan includes 10–15 Mecum OnTime online auctions beginning in early to mid-December, along with select vehicles scheduled to cross the block at Mecum’s Kissimmee, Florida auction in January 6-18, 2026.

Before the auction series begins, Mike and Laurie will host a collection viewing for interested buyers and registered bidders on November 29, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the MYGarage Museum in Effingham. This focused, one-day opportunity will allow serious collectors to inspect vehicles and memorabilia in person and learn how to participate in the upcoming Mecum offerings.

As part of this collaboration, Dana Mecum will be in Effingham in person on that day, joined by 5–6 members of the Mecum Auctions team. They will be on site during the viewing to answer questions and register interested parties for both the Mecum OnTime online auctions and the Kissimmee 2026 auction.

And even after these sales are complete, there will still be an onsite store and a curated automotive collection in Effingham for enthusiasts to visit.

Looking ahead, Mike and Laurie are excited to spend more time in Florida supporting their son Blake and daughter-in-law Tabbi as they grow their business, Hobby Card Shop, in Jupiter, Florida. At the same time, Mike will continue to support and cheer on their son Michael in his senior leadership role guiding Mid America Motorworks into its next generation, remaining engaged as a monthly consultant to the team.

“This collection has been a big part of our lives, but the greatest gift has been the people it’s brought into our world,” said Mike Yager. “Now it’s time for these pieces to inspire new caretakers. Laurie and I are looking forward to this next chapter in Florida, being closer to Blake and Tabbi, and continuing to support Michael and the team as they lead into the future.”

Mid-America Motorworks



“This isn’t goodbye, it’s just a new mile marker,” Yager added. “These pieces aren’t leaving the hobby…they’re simply leaving MYGarage and headed to your garage.”

